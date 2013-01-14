TEXT-S&P on Minerva Luxembourg's sr unsec notes

(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B+’ issue-level rating to Minerva Luxembourg S.A.’s planned senior unsecured notes due 2023. The rating on the issue reflects the credit quality of Brazil-based beef producer Minerva S.A. (Minerva; B+/Positive/--), which will irrevocably and unconditionally guarantee the notes.

Rationale

In our view, the proposed notes issuance is part of Minerva’s liability management to reduce interest rates and extend its debt maturities. We assume that Minerva will only issue the notes if there is investors’ appetite to exchange them for its existing 2017 and part of its 2019 and 2022 bonds, according to the proposed terms and conditions that include a premium price over the principal amount of the titles.

We do not expect this notes issuance to increase the company’s debt. The positive outlook reflects our belief that Minerva will use all excess cash to pay down debt. Management is showing a strong commitment to reduce debt, as seen in its recently announced debenture amortization, which was due 2015, and successful equity offering.

In our view, the company’s willingness to reduce gross debt, coupled with the positive trends in Brazilian beef industry, should improve its credit metrics, which could result in an upgrade. Credit metrics, as of Dec. 31 2012, are likely to be still weak for the rating category. However, the recent equity offering will boost liquidity by around R$500 million. With an estimated debt payment of about R$700 million (the entire amount of the equity offering plus free cash generation), coupled with an expected 10% increase in EBITDA in 2013, debt to EBITDA could drop to 4.0x by year-end 2013 from 6.4x as of Sept. 30, 2012.

Outlook

The outlook is positive. The outlook reflects our view that we could raise the ratings on Minerva in the short term if its credit metrics continue to strengthen, with debt to EBITDA consistently below 4x and funds from operations to debt of roughly 20%. This could occur if the favorable market trends for Brazilian beef producers persist and Minerva reduces its debt using both the proceeds from the recently announced share sale and its free cash flow generation. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if market trends reverse, if the company doesn’t reduce debt, or if it assumes a more aggressive acquisitive strategy that further depletes its liquidity and makes debt reduction more difficult.

