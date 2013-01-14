FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 7:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P raises Steinway Musical Instruments to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- A special committee of the Board of Directors of U.S.-based Steinway 
Musical Instruments Inc. has ended its strategic alternatives evaluation
process, and will neither divest its band division nor the entire company.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 'B' reflecting 
improved credit metrics following better operating performance and debt 
reduction. 
     -- We are also raising the issue-level rating on the company's 7% senior 
unsecured notes due 2014 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is '2'.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company 
will sustain its improved credit measures while maintaining adequate liquidity.
 
Rating Action
On Jan. 14, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Waltham, Mass.-based Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. to 
'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the 7% senior unsecured 
notes due 2014 to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', 
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default.

Rationale
The upgrade of Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. reflects Steinway's decision 
to end its strategic evaluation process without selling any (or all) of the 
company. In addition, we believe credit metrics have improved following a 
substantial debt prepayment in 2011. The ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA 
improved to 3.3x as of June 30, 2011, following about $80 million of debt 
prepayment, and has since improved to 2.9x as of the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 
2012. Despite these improved metrics, the potential sale of the company or its 
Band division and our uncertainty regarding financial policy, management, and 
direction of the company, had been a constraint on the rating. 

The ratings on Steinway reflect the company's "significant" financial risk 
profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. Steinway's financial risk 
profile reflects the company's significant reduction in debt, as mentioned 
above. The company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total 
debt remained near 20% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, the same as the 
prior year. Both these ratios are near our "significant" indicative ratios of 
leverage of 3x-4x and FFO to total debt of 20%-30%.

Key credit factors in our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile 
include its narrow business focus in a highly fragmented and competitive 
market, the discretionary nature of its products, its vulnerability to 
economic cycles, and weak governance. We also considered the benefits of 
Steinway's good market positions, its well-recognized brand names, and the 
geographic diversity of its sales. 

Steinway's product sales and profitability remain concentrated in pianos, 
although it has a diverse portfolio of product offerings in the band and 
orchestral instrument segment. Piano sales were 62% and band instruments 38% 
of 2011 revenues. The company holds a dominant market share of the premium 
grand piano market, and is the leader in certain band instrument product 
categories. Although the company maintains strong brand recognition through 
its key Steinway and related brand names, we believe sales will remain 
vulnerable to economic cycles because of the discretionary nature of its 
products. We believe the musical instruments and accessories industry is 
highly fragmented and very competitive, based on such factors as name 
recognition, sound quality, style, and price. The company has diversified its 
geographic reach and now has about 47% of its sales (in fiscal 2011) outside 
of the U.S., a large portion of which are in Europe.

For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, Steinway's net sales were up about 2% 
compared to the prior-year period in 2011, in part reflecting a favorable 
recovery in the band segment, which had been weakened by a strike in its Ohio 
brass instrument manufacturing facility during the second half of 2011. Still, 
some of the company's key piano businesses remain soft, especially in the 
premium-priced grand pianos market. Gross margin has remained flat at about 
33% as the improvement in the band segment outweighed the additional costs to 
increase headcount at its Hamburg facility. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 
about 50 basis points to 11.1% compared to 11.6% in the prior-year period, in 
part because of additional sales, marketing, and promotional costs for new 
retail showrooms. 

We expect Steinway's operating results will improve modestly as sales growth 
in emerging markets (particularly in Asia) offset a generally weak global 
economy and margins remain pressured by high input costs. This should lead to 
moderate credit measure improvement in fiscal year 2013. Our base-case 
scenario assumptions include:
     -- Revenue growth of about 3%, reflecting continued improvement in the 
band segment, and sales growth in China, other emerging markets, as well as 
Japan, despite ongoing weakness in the piano segment, particularly in 
premium-priced and higher-margin pianos.
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin near 12%, reflecting better fixed cost 
absorption thanks to a building backlog of orders, particularly in Asia.
     -- No dividends or share repurchases.
     -- We anticipate free operating cash flow (FOCF) to improve to at least 
$15 million in 2013.
 
Based on the above assumptions, we expect credit measures to continue to 
slowly improve, including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x and FFO to 
total debt above 25% by the end of fiscal year 2013. Our projected credit 
measures do not consider the potential sale of the West 57st Street property.

Management and governance
In July 2011 the company's then-chairman, Kyle Kirkland, and CEO, Dana 
Messina, and certain members of management made an offer to purchase the 
company's band instrument division, and the board of directors formed a 
Special Committee to explore other strategic alternatives. Despite Dana 
Messina stepping down from his management role, he remains on the board, as 
does Kyle Kirkland, though not as Chairman. Additionally, an independent 
director, Michael Sweeney, became Chairman in July 2011 and was then appointed 
interim CEO in October, which we view as an additional constraint on 
governance. We believe these circumstances created additional uncertainty 
regarding the direction, policies, and operating strategies of the company. We 
view Steinway's management and governance as "weak," primarily based on the 
duration (18 months) of the recently concluded strategic alternatives 
evaluation, and the potentially limited independence of the board, given 
multiple management and director changes as the company transitions to a 
non-controlled publically traded company.

Additionally, the company has been trying to sell its leasehold interest in 
its flagship West 57th Street property in New York City for several years. If 
the sale were completed, the company expects about $56 million of net 
proceeds; however, the company is negotiating offers with several parties and 
no further details on the potential use of proceeds and timing of the 
transaction are available at this time.

Liquidity
We believe Steinway's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to 
exceed cash uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.2x. Our assessment of 
Steinway's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, 
assumptions, and factors:
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. 
     -- The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. The 
asset-based revolving credit facility agreement contains a springing covenant 
consisting of a minimum fixed-charge coverage test of 1.1x, which only comes 
into effect if excess availability declines to below 15% of the total 
commitment.
     -- We believe Steinway will maintain adequate cash balances and 
availability on its credit facilities to fund seasonal working capital needs 
and its debt service requirements, including adequate availability on the 
revolving credit facility to meet its 2014 bond maturity, albeit possibly 
constraining liquidity thereafter.
     -- The company has sound relationships with banks in our view.
 
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Steinway reported about $46 million in cash on its 
balance sheet and had about $93 million of availability on its ABL, with no 
borrowings outstanding on this facility. The company also has access to 
foreign credit facilities that provided an aggregate of about $22 million of 
additional borrowing capacity. 

Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.'s 7% senior 
unsecured notes is 'BB-' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). The 
recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the 
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Steinway 
to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook
Our rating outlook on Steinway is stable. We expect the company's sales to 
modestly grow from increased sales in emerging markets, which should result in 
improved credit metrics, including debt to EBITDA near 2.5x and FFO to total 
debt of over 25% by fiscal year-end 2013. 

We could lower our ratings if business conditions weaken such that leverage 
rises over 4x. We estimate EBITDA would have to fall over 18% from current 
levels for this to occur. We believe this could occur either from a 
significant cancellation in sales orders (possibly stemming from a 
weaker-than-expected economy) or a major manufacturing disruption.

Although unlikely given the company's narrow business focus, we would consider 
raising the rating if debt to EBITDA is reduced to and sustained near 2x or 
below. We estimate this could occur if EBITDA increased over 50%, possibly as 
a result of strong global growth in its Piano segment.

Ratings List
Upgraded
                             To                From
Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.
 Corporate credit rating     B+/Stable/--      B/Developing/--
 Senior unsecured            BB-               B+
   Recovery rating           2                 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
