FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P comments on Fiserv
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P comments on Fiserv

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit and other ratings on Brookfield, Wis.-based Fiserv Inc. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) remain unchanged following the company’s recent announcement that it has acquired Open Solutions Inc. The transaction included a purchase price of $55 million and the assumption of approximately $960 million of debt. Open Solutions is a Glastonbury, Conn.-based technology provider to banks, thrifts, and credit unions. We expect the transaction to be complementary to Fiserv’s customer base and technology solutions. While we expect pro forma leverage to increase modestly from 2.5x as of September 2012, we also expect the company to maintain its “intermediate” financial risk profile as it pursues growth objectives and shareholder returns, with leverage below 3x. Our ratings on Fiserv are supported by the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, distinguished by its position as one of the leading U.S. providers of financial data processing and support services, a sizable stream of recurring revenues, and solid cash flow generation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.