January 14, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Banco de Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de Costa Rica's (BCR) long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of the rating actions follows this
release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

BCR's IDRs are driven by the explicit sovereign guarantees for all its 
liabilities, common to all Costa Rican state-owned banks. This explicit 
sovereign guarantee allows the bank's IDRs to be aligned with Costa Rica's 
sovereign ratings. In turn, BCR's VR considers the bank's solid franchise, ample
deposit base, sufficient capital generation and its challenged efficiency 
ratios. 

The customer's perception of the sovereign guarantee, combined with BCR's 
extensive branch network and solid deposit base, place BCR as one of the 
strongest competitors in the Costa Rican banking system. At the same time, its 
subsidiaries allow BCR to further diversify its revenues and to extend its 
business outside of Costa Rica. 

Profitability is below its peer, but capital generations remain sufficient to 
sustain asset growth and maintain adequate capital ratios. With the exception of
compulsory contributions, all profits are retained. In Fitch's opinion, BCR's 
capital ratios will remain at their current levels in the foreseeable future, 
provided that no additional compulsory contributions are required from state 
owned banks, and that asset growth remains moderate.

Loan portfolio diversification has improved while keeping asset quality ratios 
under control and a moderate exposure to exchange rate risk generated by loans 
granted in USD to non-dollar earners. The non-performing loans to total loans 
ratio has been consistently below the 'bb+' median and in line with the domestic
market average. Reserves coverage is limited compared to the 'bb+' median of 
113% an unlikely to increase under the current regulatory guidelines. 

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Changes in the bank's IDRs are contingent on sovereign rating actions for Costa 
Rica (rated 'BB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch). Given BCR's current financial 
profile, the potential for an upgrade of the bank's VR over the medium term is 
limited. In turn, though not Fitch's base case scenario, an unexpected material 
deterioration in efficiency or asset quality that places the bank's capital 
ratios below its peer's median might trigger a downgrade in BCR's VR. However, 
the bank's IDRs would not be affected as long as Costa Rica's sovereign rating 
remains at its current levels.

CREDIT PROFILE

BCR is the second largest bank in Costa Rica, with a market share of 24% of 
total assets. BCR has grown toward a more diversified commercial bank profile by
increasing its participation in consumer financing along with its traditional 
corporate orientation. The bank complements its services with five subsidiaries:
four wholly owned subsidiaries in regulated non-credit activities in Costa Rica 
and a 51% participation in the Panamanian general licensed bank Banco 
Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA, rated 'BB+' with Stable Outlook by Fitch). 

Fitch has affirmed BCR's ratings as follows:

International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'. 

National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

