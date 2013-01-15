FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Casaforte S.r.l.
January 15, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Casaforte S.r.l.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Casaforte S.r.l's notes, due June 2040,
as follows.

EUR1,536.6m class A, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable 
EUR135.9m class B, due June 2040: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing 
of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to 
Banca MPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and its subsidiaries until July 2033. 

Fitch affirmed Banca MPS on the 21st of December 2012. Since the notes are fully
credit-linked to Banca MPS's, which is the sole tenant, any change in the bank's
rating is likely to result in a corresponding change for the notes.

Surveillance data on the transaction are available on www.fitchratings.com 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

