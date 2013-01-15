TEXT - Fitch takes rating actions on South African insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on South African (and related) insurance ratings following its recent downgrade of the sovereign ratings. The agency has affirmed all national scale ratings relating to the following entities and subsidiaries: Sanlam Limited, MMI Limited, Liberty Group Limited, AIG South Africa Limited and AIG Life South Africa Limited. The affirmations reflect Fitch's belief that the relative creditworthiness of these entities in the South African market is unchanged. Fitch has also affirmed the national and international ratings of RMB Structured Insurance Limited and RMB Financial Services Limited (Ireland) as both the relative and absolute credit risk of these entities, in Fitch's view, continues to support their ratings. Fitch has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Guernsey-based Home Finance Guarantors (Insurance) Limited (HFGIL) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed South Africa-based Home Loan Guarantee Company's (HLGC) National IFS rating at 'AA+(zaf)'. The Outlooks on both ratings are Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn HFGIL's IFS rating as the company has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for HFGIL. The downgrade of HFGIL's international IFS rating reflects the deterioration in the South African economic environment and the more challenging operating conditions the company is facing, in Fitch's opinion. HLGC's national IFS is unaffected by the downgrade of the South African sovereign as Fitch believes that the relative creditworthiness of HLGC compared to other South African rated entities is unchanged. For the rating actions on Old Mutual PLC and related subsidiaries, see 'Fitch Downgrades Old Mutual' dated 14 January at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES A change in South Africa's Long-term foreign or local currency IDRs would be unlikely in itself to lead to changes in the national scale ratings of the insurers. However, there could be some rating actions if, for example, some insurers were affected differently (positively or negatively) than others by the factors underlying any future hypothetical change of the sovereign ratings. A relative weakening or strengthening of the credit profiles of individual entities could lead to changes in both national and international rating levels. In particular, in the context of a tougher operating environment, these insurers may struggle to maintain the same level of profitability. The rating actions are as follows: Home Loan Guarantee Company: National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf); Outlook Stable Home Finance Guarantors (Insurance) Limited: IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable, withdrawn AIG South Africa Limited: National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf); Outlook Stable AIG Life South Africa Limited: National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf); Outlook Stable Sanlam Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Sanlam Life Insurance Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf); National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf); Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)' Sanlam Developing Markets Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Stable National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf); Outlook Stable Santam Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Stable National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf); Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)' MMI Holdings Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Positive Metropolitan Life Limited: National Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf); Outlook Positive National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Positive Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Momentum Group Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf); Outlook Positive National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Positive Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A(zaf)' Liberty Group Limited: National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(zaf); Outlook Stable National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf); Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)' RMB Structured Insurance Limited: Insurer Financial Strength: Affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable National IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf); Outlook Stable RMB Financial Services Limited (Ireland): IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)