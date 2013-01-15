TEXT - S&P cuts European Co for Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Following our review of the European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock (EUROFIMA) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions, we are lowering the long-term issuer credit rating on EUROFIMA to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. -- The stand-alone credit profile for EUROFIMA is 'a+', reflecting our assessments of its "strong" business profile and "strong" financial profile. -- The long-term issuer credit rating on EUROFIMA is three notches above the stand-alone credit profile, reflecting the company's combination of callable capital and sovereign guarantees on behalf of shareholders. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that EUROFIMA will maintain its risk-adjusted capital adequacy over the next few years, despite the risk of deteriorating economic environments in its shareholders' countries. Rating Action On Jan. 15, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating on the European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock (EUROFIMA) to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. We also lowered our issue rating on EUROFIMA's senior unsecured debt to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the company. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating actions reflect the adoption of our revised criteria for rating multilateral lending institutions (MLIs) and not a recent deterioration in EUROFIMA's creditworthiness. (For more details of our related criteria, see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology," published on Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) The ratings on EUROFIMA, a Switzerland-based specialized supranational that finances railway equipment for its members, are based on our assessment of its "strong" business profile and its "strong" financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. We assign a stand-alone credit profile of 'a+' when we combine these assessments. We base our "strong" business profile assessment on our view of EUROFIMA's governance, role for its members, and public policy mandate. EUROFIMA is a joint-stock company created in 1956 by treaty, and owned by the national railways of 25 continental European countries. As of December 2012, railways based in countries with 'AAA' sovereign ratings held roughly 37% of EUROFIMA shares and callable capital, down from 62% at end-2011, following the downgrade of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+, Unsolicited Ratings) and Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) in early 2012. With total assets of Swiss franc (CHF) 34.4 billion ($36.5 billion) at year-end 2011 (down from a peak of more than CHF40 billion in 2008), EUROFIMA's primary activity is financing acquisitions of railroad rolling stock by on-lending borrowed funds to shareholders. EUROFIMA has not received a new capital subscription since 1997. Since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008, EUROFIMA has introduced measures to shrink its balance sheet and build capital internally. These have included discontinuing dividend payments, increasing loan charges, and applying lending limits designed to make it more difficult to extend new equipment financing contracts, particularly to lower-rated countries amid deteriorating economic conditions. We expect that the process of deleveraging that is currently underway will continue at least until the middle of this decade, with the loan portfolio shrinking by one-third in the five years to 2016. The shrinking loan book--in net and gross terms--risks weakening the company's public policy mandate. However, the company's asset quality is extremely strong. EUROFIMA has traditionally enjoyed preferred creditor treatment, including in the recent Greek private sector involvement. The company has never experienced a loan loss or required immediate payment under a government guarantee. Since 2001, there have been only two very small shareholders that have continually run up arrears, both located in Macedonia (BB/Stable/B). The absolute amounts of the arrears have been small; the most recent (in 2011) was just 0.005% of the portfolio and was cleared in 2012. Our assessment of EUROFIMA's financial profile as "strong" reflects our calculation of the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before MLI-specific adjustments at 19% at year-end 2011. When taking into account the MLI-specific adjustments under our new criteria, the ratio decreases to 7%. (We estimate that this ratio will be broadly unchanged at fiscal year-end 2012.) This is primarily due to EUROFIMA's high single-name concentration. As of year-end 2011, six borrowers each owed to EUROFIMA outstanding amounts exceeding its adjusted equity. Of those, two are in countries that we rate below the 'A' category: The largest borrower was Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA (not rated), a railway company based in Italy (BBB+/Negative/A-2, Unsolicited Ratings), with 17% of the principal outstanding (2.7x adjusted shareholders' equity); and exposure to RENFE Operadora (not rated), a railway company in Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) represented 12.2% of the principal outstanding (2x adjusted shareholders' equity). EUROFIMA has strengthened its liquidity over the past few years, and our liquidity ratio indicates that the company will be able to meet its financial obligations and continue disbursing its scheduled loans over a one-year period. Our liquidity ratio factors in stressed market conditions, under which we assume the company would not have access to the capital markets. EUROFIMA's medium-term financial plan calls for further gradual strengthening of the company's liquidity position. EUROFIMA benefits from several tiers of protection on its loan portfolio. The company's ordinary equipment financing contracts secure its loan assets with title to the equipment, which EUROFIMA holds until full repayment. If a payment is delayed for more than three months, EUROFIMA can repossess the rolling stock without restitution of installments received. (No such repossession has ever occurred.) Furthermore, under the terms of the company's founding convention, sovereign members are liable for, or guarantee, the obligations of their national railways under EUROFIMA's financing contracts. If the defaulting railway's member state does not honor these obligations, and if obligations exceed EUROFIMA's guarantee reserve of CHF556 million, other shareholders guarantee the performance of all EUROFIMA's financing contracts. Proportionate liabilities are capped at the value of subscribed capital, which is 5x paid in capital and in addition to amounts due at call. After we incorporate the potential for extraordinary shareholder support, we raise our assessment of EUROFIMA's financial profile to "extremely strong," reflecting the company's callable capital as well as the extensive coverage of its secured loan assets by sovereign guarantees. EUROFIMA recently adjusted its statutes to simplify a capital call, should it become necessary. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that EUROFIMA will maintain its RAC adequacy over the next few years, despite the risk of deteriorating economic environments in its shareholders' countries. The outlook balances our view of EUROFIMA's strong asset quality with its still-high leverage compared with peers. We expect that management will continue to pursue its strategies to further strengthen capital adequacy, and that it will maintain asset quality as well as liquidity. In our view, underperformance in these aspects could lead to downward pressure on the rating. A privatization of one of the major shareholders' railways or its departure from EUROFIMA membership could also put pressure on the ratings, as would an unexpected deterioration of EUROFIMA's asset quality. However, we consider the likelihood of such events to be very low over the coming years. Upward pressure on the rating could arise if, for example, explicit shareholder support materializes through a large cash capital increase, enabling EUROFIMA to build on its policy importance. Ratings List Downgraded/Rating Affirmed To From EUROFIMA European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock Issuer Credit Rating Foreign Currency AA+/Stable/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured Debt AA+ AAA Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1+ (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)