TEXT - Fitch rates Minerva Luxembourg S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'B+/RR4' rating to Minerva Luxembourg S.A.'s proposed USD500 million senior unsecured notes due 2023. These notes will be unconditionally guaranteed by Minerva S.A. (Minerva). Proceeds are expected to be used to refinance in part or in whole the outstanding notes due 2017, 2019 and 2022, also issued by Minerva Luxemburg S.A. A complete list of Fitch's ratings of Minerva follows at the end of this release. Minerva's ratings are supported by the company's business position as the second-largest Brazilian exporter of fresh beef and its strong liquidity position. Risks include the company's high product and production concentration in Brazil, which limit its flexibility to respond to regional bans on exports. Similar to other Brazilian protein processors, Minerva is exposed to the unfavorable currency fluctuations and potential disease outbreaks. For the LTM ending Sept. 30, 2012, Minerva's EBITDA increased by 36% to BRL446 million from BRL328 million during 2011. During the same period, EBITDA margins increased to 10.5% from 8.2% in 2011. These improvements fed through to the company's cash flows. Minerva's cash flow from operations (CFFO) was BRL373 million, a significant improvement from negative BRL10 million in 2011. Free cash flow (FCF) was BRL244 million, reversing seven straight years of negative FCF. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Minerva had BRL2.6 billion of total debt and BRL920 million of cash and marketable securities. These levels of debt and cash compare with 2.1 billion of debt and BRL746 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011. The increase in total debt is primarily a result of the depreciation of the Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar during the year, as about 81% of the company's debt as of Sept. 30, 2012 was denominated in USD. Per Minerva's estimation, the total exposure to USD is slightly lower at 74%, due to existing currency swaps. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's net leverage was 3.8x. This level of leverage was higher than Fitch's previous expectation of 3.0x for the end of 2012 - a level consistent with the rating category during a positive moment in the beef cycle. During December 2012, Minerva issued BRL470 million of equity, which lowered its pro forma net leverage to 2.7x. Fitch expects Minerva's free cash flow generation to be negative to neutral in 2013. The company's recently announced plans to increase expansion capex and to pursue acquisitions in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia. While these investments should limit deleveraging, they should improve the company's business profile. By 2015, the percentage of Minerva's sales from processed food should increase to about 10% of revenue from 5% during 2012, while its revenues from operations outside of Brazil should increase to 20% - 25% from 12% in 2012. Key Rating Drivers The ratings are likely to remain stable unless cash flow generation and leverage ratios trend different than Fitch's expectations. A positive rating action could be triggered by additional decreases in leverage to about 2.0x in mid cycle. This level of debt reduction is unlikely to be achieved in the short-to-medium term. A negative rating action could occur if net leverage increases to 4.0x on a normalized basis. This could be as a result of either a large debt financed acquisition or asset purchases, or as a result of operational deterioration due to disruptions in exports. Fitch currently rates Minerva and Minerva Luxembourg as follows: Minerva: --Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B+'; --National scale rating 'BBB+(bra)'; --BRL200 million outstanding debentures due 2015 'BBB+(bra)'. Minerva Luxembourg: --Local currency IDR 'B+'; --Foreign currency IDR 'B+'; --Senior unsecured notes due in 2017, 2019 and 2022 'B+/RR4'. The Rating Outlook for Minerva and Minerva Luxembourg is Stable. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)