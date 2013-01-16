FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P FAQ: The ties between the Irish sovereign and its banks
January 16, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P FAQ: The ties between the Irish sovereign and its banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 16 - The fortunes of the Irish sovereign are closely intertwined with the health of its banking sector. Since 2008, the government has injected about EUR64 billion of capital (40% of GDP) into its banking system alongside other support measures. These measures have had an effect: The size of the Irish banking system is now significantly smaller and meaningful restructuring has taken place. Moreover, following successful debt issues by the sovereign in 2012, some Irish banks have started to re-establish access to unguaranteed wholesale markets in recent weeks, while one of the contingent capital instruments issued to the government has been sold to third-party investors. Thus, investor appetite for Irish sovereign and bank debt appears to be returning, in our view. Despite the improving market sentiment, the banks are still making losses, however, and we believe that 2013 will be another challenging year for the Irish banking system. We do not expect the government will be able to quickly exit or reduce its support for its banks--not least because we think the banks need yet more capital. We consequently believe that the very close relationship between the Irish sovereign and its banks will continue for several years. We explore these areas in a Credit FAQ titled “The Ongoing Ties Between The Irish Sovereign And Its Banks,” published today on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

