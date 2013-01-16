FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - S&P affirms The Phoenix Cos rating
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P affirms The Phoenix Cos rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- PNX has received consent from a majority of its bond holders to amend 
the indenture for its $253 million outstanding 7.45% quarterly interest senior 
debt issue.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-'financial strength ratings and 'B-' 
counterparty credit ratings on the company.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Phoenix's financial profile 
is stabilizing and improving incrementally.

Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 
long-term counterparty credit rating on The Phoenix Cos. Inc.     
(NYSE:PNX). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' financial strength ratings
on subsidiaries Phoenix Life Insurance Co. and PHL Variable Insurance Co. 
(collectively Phoenix). We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch Negative, 
where they were placed Dec. 7, 2012. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
PNX has received the required approval from a majority of its bond holders to 
amend its indenture regarding its third-quarter 2012 SEC filing. The company 
had previously breached a covenant when it didn't file its third-quarter 2012 
SEC filing with the trustee within 15 days of the SEC filing deadline. If not 
remedied, this breach of covenant may have led to an acceleration of principal 
payments. On Dec. 12, 2012, PNX began a consent solicitation to amend the 
indenture. As of Jan. 15, 2013, the company had received a one-time consent 
from at least 65% of its bond holders, allowing PNX to extend the date for 
providing its third-quarter 2012 form 10-Q to the bond trustee to March 31, 
2013.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Phoenix's financial profile is 
stabilizing and incrementally improving, mainly because of improving operating 
performance and its continuous strengthening of its capital base. However, its 
business profile remains marginal. In the short term, we expect Phoenix to be 
able to make all timely payments on its obligations. In the longer term, we 
expect PNX's repositioning strategy to be successful and to add new 
distribution relationships that increase sales.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- The Phoenix Cos. Inc. Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative After 
Covenant Breach, Dec. 7, 2012
     -- Phoenix Cos. Inc., May 14, 2012

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Phoenix Cos. Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        B-/Stable/--       B-/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 B-/Watch Neg

PHL Variable Insurance Co.
Phoenix Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Watch Neg/--
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Watch Neg/--

Phoenix Life Insurance Co.
 Subordinated                           B-                 B-/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.