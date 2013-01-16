FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms SCOR S.E. ratings
January 16, 2013

TEXT - Fitch affirms SCOR S.E. ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. Fitch
has also affirmed SCOR's junior subordinated debt at 'A-'. The Outlook on the
IDR and IFS is stable. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects SCOR's strong solvency and average debt leverage in 
relation to its risk profile. SCOR's ratings are also supported by significant 
business and risk diversification. The ratings also take into account the 
group's consistent and comprehensive strategy, solid business position, and 
somewhat volatile profitability.

SCOR has improved its capital adequacy over the past three years as a result of 
well-controlled underwriting practices and a cautious investment policy. Debt 
leverage has increased while remaining in line with expectations for the current
ratings.

Fitch notes SCOR's ability to successfully expand its business position via 
external growth and to swiftly integrate acquired operations. As a consequence, 
business position and diversification have significantly improved over the past 
five years. In addition, prices paid for acquisitions have usually been 
conservative, resulting in a manageable amount of intangible assets on the 
group's balance sheet.

SCOR's profitability has been recovering in 2012, especially at the non-life 
division, as a consequence of a smaller impact from natural catastrophes, as 
compared with previous years. Fitch considers the cost of hurricane Sandy will 
not have an impact on SCOR ratings. Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust 
policies terms and conditions in order to strengthen profitability. However, 
life reinsurance profitability is suffering from the low interest rate 
environment. Fitch also notes the group's ambition to significantly reduce costs
has yet to deliver its full benefit. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Although unlikely in the near future, an upgrade could be triggered by a 
material and sustainable recovery of profitability (combined ratio sustainably 
below 100% and life operating margin sustainably above 6.5%), translating into 
significant capital accumulation or debt redemption. Conversely, rating triggers
that could result in a revision of the Outlook, or a downgrade, include 
deterioration in Fitch assessment of capital adequacy or profitability (combined
ratio persistently above 100% or life operating margin persistently below 6.5%).

The rating actions are as follows:

SCOR S.E.: 

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 

IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 

Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'A+'

Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'

SCOR Switzerland AG

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 

SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings are affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable 
Outlook:

SCOR Global P&C S.E. 

SCOR Global Life S.E. 

SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co

SCOR UK Co Ltd

SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)

General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona

SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd

SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co 

SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
