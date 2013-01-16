TEXT - Fitch affirms Essentia Insurance Co

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of Essentia Insurance Company (Essentia) following its acquisition by Markel Corporation (MKL) on Jan. 2, 2013. MKL purchased Essentia, from OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd., as part of an exclusive underwriting relationship with Hagerty Insurance Agency and Hagerty Classic Marine Insurance Agency (collectively Hagerty). Hagerty offers insurance for classic cars, vintage boats, motorcycles and related automotive collectibles. Under Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology, Essentia is 'core' and receives MKL's group IFS rating of 'A'. Essentia's business is a direct complement to MKL's existing specialty business. MKL's ratings were affirmed with a Stable Outlook on Dec. 19, 2012 as follows: Markel Corporation --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$250 million 6.8% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2013 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 7.125% senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB'; --$250 million 5.35% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB'; --$350 million 4.9% senior notes due July 1, 2022 'BBB'. --$200 million 7.35% senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB'. Associated International Insurance Co. Deerfield Insurance Company Essex Insurance Company Evanston Insurance Company Markel American Insurance Company Markel Insurance Company Markel International Insurance Company Limited --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)