TEXT - S&P cuts Revel AC first-lien term loan rating
January 16, 2013 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P cuts Revel AC first-lien term loan rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Atlantic City casino operator Revel AC Inc. recently amended its 
credit agreement, increasing the company's priority first-lien obligations by 
$150 million.
     -- Additionally, we are lowering our emerging enterprise valuation on the 
company based on a lower estimate of run rate EBITDA compared to our previous 
recovery analysis.
     -- We are revising our recovery rating on the company's first-lien term 
loan to '6' from '3' and lowering our issue-level rating on the loan to 'CC' 
from 'CCC', in accordance with our notching criteria. The 'CCC' corporate 
credit rating remains unchanged. 
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that cash flow generated 
at the Revel Resort is unlikely to grow to a level sufficient to meet fixed 
charges.
 
Rating Action
On Jan. 16, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its recovery 
rating on Atlantic City-based Revel AC's (Revel) first-lien term loan to '6', 
indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in 
the event of default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). In addition, 
we lowered our issue-level rating on the loan to 'CC' from 'CCC', in 
accordance with our notching criteria.

Rationale
The revised recovery rating reflects the recent $150 million increase in 
unrated revolving credit commitments and term loan that are senior in priority 
to the rated term loan, as well as the lowering of our estimated run rate 
EBITDA that we assume the company would be valued at emergence versus our 
previous analysis. These factors reduced the recovery prospects for the rated 
term loan enough to warrant the downward revision to our recovery rating on 
the loan.

Our rating on Revel AC Inc. reflects our view that the additional $150 million 
of financing provides only near-term operating liquidity as we do not believe 
the company will be able to generate sufficient cash flow to service its 
capital structure over the longer term. 

While one of the tenets of the company's strategy is to appeal to the 
nongaming customer, the property is heavily reliant on the success of its 
casino--we had expected about 80% of revenue to come from gaming. In its first 
nine months of operations, Revel's gaming revenue was well below expectations 
and the property has generated negative EBITDA. We believe the property is 
unlikely to ramp up operations sufficiently to cover approximately $140 
million of fixed charges in 2013, including about $130 million of interest 
expense, $5 million of scheduled amortization, and about $5 million of capital 
expenditures. 

Furthermore, in 2014, fixed charges increase, as interest on the company's 
second-lien notes convert to cash pay. In addition, the company's senior 
secured term loan contains financial maintenance covenants that will be 
measured beginning in the June 2013 quarter. We do not believe that the 
company will be able to meet those covenants and will need to negotiate an 
amendment with lenders.

Also factored into our rating is the persisting weakness in the overall 
Atlantic City market. Despite the opening of Revel, revenues for Atlantic City 
casinos fell 8% in 2012, representing the sixth straight year of casino win 
declines for the Atlantic City gaming market. Although 2013 will face an 
easier year-over-year fourth-quarter comparison with the effects of superstorm 
Sandy, we expect that casino win in the market will be, at best, flat in 2013 
due to lingering storm effects on Jersey shore customers, as well as 
intensifying competitive pressures (including the likely addition of table 
games in Maryland sometime this year). 

Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and 
incorporating our performance expectation, Revel has a "weak" liquidity 
profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of 
Revel's liquidity profile include the following:
     -- Unless operating performance is significantly better than we expect, 
or Revel is able to obtain additional liquidity, the company will deplete its 
excess cash balances in 2014 and not have enough borrowing capacity under its 
now $125 million revolver to meet fixed obligations thereafter.
     -- We believe it is likely that financial covenants will be breached in 
2013. Based on performance to date and incorporating the terms of the debt in 
the capital structure, we expect that the company will not meet its initial 
measurement of its cash interest coverage covenant, set at 1.5x, for the 
quarter ending June 2013. Revel is also subject to a maximum leverage test. 
Leverage must be less than 10.5x at the June 2013 measurement period, stepping 
down to 8.5x at the end of 2013. Based on our expectation that EBITDA will not 
ramp up sufficiently and incorporating the PIK feature on the company's notes, 
which will drive debt balances up at least through mid-2013, we do not expect 
the company to meet this covenant requirement.
 
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Revel, to be 
published shortly after the release of this report.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that cash flow generated at the 
Revel Resort is unlikely to grow to a level sufficient to meet fixed charges 
and that Revel's capital structure is not sustainable in its current state and 
management may need to restructure its debt obligations. A revision of the 
outlook to positive or a higher rating would require stronger operating trends 
resulting in very significant growth in EBITDA and would also be contingent on 
our outlook for the Atlantic City gaming market at the time.

Ratings List

Ratings Unchanged

Revel AC Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Negative/--    

Downgraded; Recovery Revision
                                        To                 From
Revel AC Inc.
 Senior Secured                         CC                 CCC
  Recovery Rating                       6                  3

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

