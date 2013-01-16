TEXT - Fitch cuts notes issued by Emblem Finance Co No. 2 Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 16 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the notes issued by Emblem Finance Company No. 2 Limited (Emblem No.2) as follows: --CLP 5,082,000,000 credit-linked notes to 'BBsf' from 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable. The downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade of the eligible investments to the transaction, HSBC Holdings Plc subordinated notes (CUSIP US404280AF65, rated 'A+') on Dec. 7, 2012. Fitch monitors the performance of the underlying risk-presenting entities and adjusts the rating accordingly through application of its current credit-linked note (CLN) criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' dated Feb. 22, 2012. The rating considers the credit quality of the HSBC Holdings Plc subordinated notes, JPMorgan Chase & Co. as swap counterparty (rated 'A+', Outlook Stable), and Votorantim Participacoes S.A.'s (VPAR) current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. The Rating Outlook reflects the Outlook on the main risk driver, VPAR, which is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity. Emblem No. 2 is a single name CLN transaction designed to provide credit protection on the VPAR with a reference amount of CLP5,082,000,000 (USD10 million). This protection is arranged through a credit default swap (CDS) between the issuer and the swap counterparty, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Proceeds from the issuance of the notes were used to purchase USD10 million HSBC Holdings Plc subordinated notes as a collateral asset for the CDS. The notes are rated to the payment of interest and principal per the transaction documents. All payments are made in USD amounts adjusted according to both the value of the Undidad de Fomento (UF) and the CLP/USD exchange rate as outlined in the transaction documents. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)