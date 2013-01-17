FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch says Rio Tinto charge underlines weak outlook for aluminum
January 17, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch says Rio Tinto charge underlines weak outlook for aluminum

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 17 - Rio Tinto's latest write-down of its aluminium assets supports our
view that weak pricing and net market surpluses are likely to continue for at
least the next two years, pressuring producer profitability, Fitch Ratings says.

The charge of between $10bn and $11bn is not a surprise given the state of the 
aluminium market. We estimate that between 30% and 50% of producers are failing 
to break even as high stock levels keep official prices in check and cheap 
electricity becomes scarcer. Over 5m tonnes of aluminium is held in official LME
warehouses and probably the same volume again in unofficial storage.

The low prices caused by this oversupply are partly offset by high premiums in 
some markets for the physical supply of metal, because as much as 60% to 70% of 
the stocks are tied up in financial transactions. These premiums could rise 
further in the near term, but producers would still be better off with a higher 
base price and lower, more stable premiums.

Production cuts that could reduce the surplus have not been as deep as expected,
especially in China where political pressure and high local premiums have kept 
smelters operating. Aluminium exchange traded funds (ETFs) have also failed to 
grow as fast as some producers had expected, limiting the impact they can have 
on stock levels. We therefore expect that surpluses will persist for the next 
few years. Prices could still improve in this environment, but our conservative 
assumption is for LME prices to remain broadly flat at $2,100 per tonne in 2013,
with subsequent years continuing in a low price, high premium environment.

For Rio Tinto itself, the write-down will not damage its credit rating because 
the charge is non-cash and because the company's real strength is in its iron 
ore business, which remains strong with record production levels announced in 
its latest quarterly production statement. Persistent low prices will put 
pressure on the earnings of all producers but are not likely to hurt ratings. 
Both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton have the diversity to offset weakness in 
aluminium, while Aluminum Corporation of China's rating is driven by its state 
ownership and Alcoa's strong liquidity should be sufficient to offset industry 
weakness.

