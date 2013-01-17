FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P says sovereigns and banks have the highest downgrade risk
January 17, 2013 / 9:02 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - S&P says sovereigns and banks have the highest downgrade risk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 17 - The number of potential downgrades declined to 601 as of Dec. 31,
2012, from 613 as of Nov. 30, 2012, said an article published today by Standard
& Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In
Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Potential
Downgrades Count Declined Slightly In December." 

"Despite this, the number of potential bond downgrades remains elevated and 
has been steadily increasing during the past two years," said Diane Vazza, 
head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Potential downgrades 
are entities rated 'AAA' to 'B-' that have either negative rating outlooks or 
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Of the 601 issuers on the potential downgrades list, 109 (18%) are banks, with 
Europe-based banks accounting for more than half of this total. Of the 109 
banks, 66 are based in Europe and 17 are based in the U.S. region. Of the 66 
European banks, there are 14 Italian, nine French, eight Spanish, and six 
British banks. The bank, utility, and media and entertainment sectors account 
for about 18%, 9%, and 8%, respectively, of all potential bond downgrades. 

Since our last report, we removed 57 entities from the potential downgrades 
list and added 45. We added three sovereign entities to our list of potential 
downgrades--the U.K., the Republic of El Salvador, and the Republic of Benin, 
which increased the total number of sovereigns now at risk of downgrades to 
31. Europe and the U.S. region (which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands) 
contributed the most new potential bond downgrades, with 21 and 15 additions, 
respectively.

The gap between the potential bond downgrades and the potential bond upgrades 
widened in 2012 due to the sovereign crisis in Europe, which led to more 
companies having ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch negative and 
fewer having positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch positive. However, 
the gap narrowed slightly during December because the decline in potential 
downgrades offset the smaller decline potential upgrades. The spreads on the 
CDX North American High Yield composite narrowed by 15 basis points (bps) 
between Dec. 3 and Dec. 31. However, the credit default swap (CDS) spreads on 
some of the issuers that we added to our list of potential bond downgrades 
widened during that time.

Standard & Poor's downgraded 46 entities that were on the potential downgrades 
list last month. Of these, 15 were from Europe and 13 were from the U.S. By 
rating, 'B' rated issuers make up the largest proportion of entities with 
negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 12%, followed 
by 'B-' rated issuers, at 11%. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 51% of the 
601 issuers at risk of downgrades as speculative grade (rated 'BB+' and 
lower). 

In our view, six of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show 
higher or same downgrade risk than they have historically. When we measured 
the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we 
found that each of these sectors' negative bias is higher than their 
historical average. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative 
outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, and it is a good gauge of the 
adverse credit conditions in the sector. The sovereign, bank, insurance, 
metals, mining and steel, and transportation sectors each show greater 
downgrade risk relative to their average negative biases, while the integrated 
oil and gas sector shows the same level of downgrade risk. Of the 601 
potential downgrades, 158 are constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based 
indices.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
