TEXT - S&P rates CorpGroup Banking
January 18, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P rates CorpGroup Banking

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' ratings to Chile-based nonoperating holding 
company CorpGroup Banking (CG Banking).
     -- We are also placing the ratings on CreditWatch with negative 
implications, reflecting the CreditWatch listing of Corpbanca, CG Banking's 
main cash contributor.
     -- The ratings reflect the company's heavy reliance on dividends from its 
subsidiaries and aggressive financial profile, partially mitigated by its 
banking and insurance subsidiaries' good market position. 

Rating Action
On Jan. 18, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 
long-term issuer credit rating CorpGroup Banking S.A. (CG Banking). At the 
same time, we assigned our 'BB' rating on the company's proposed senior 
unsecured notes for up to $500 million with a tenor of up to 10 years. In 
addition, we placed ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, 
reflecting a similar rating action we took on Corpbanca S.A. (BBB+/Watch 
Neg/A-2), CG Banking's most important cash contributor.

Rationale
The ratings on CG Banking reflect its heavy reliance on dividends from its 
subsidiaries and aggressive financial profile, given the expected increase in 
debt and low liquidity. The positive rating factors are the company's 
subsidiaries' good positions in the Chilean banking and insurance sectors and 
Corpbanca's healthy earnings capacity.

The gap between the rating on CG Banking and Corpbanca's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of 'bbb' results from structural subordination--CG Banking's 
debt holders are subordinated to the senior and subordinated debt holders of 
Corpbanca's debt--projected high debt, and low liquidity. Low liquidity is a 
result of the projected reduction in dividend payout at Corpbanca to finance 
its expansion, and increased pressures to upstream dividends to CG Banking's 
shareholder, Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold Ltda., to service debt at other 
layers of the group.

After the upcoming bond issuance, we expect CG Banking's debt to increase to 
up to $500 million from $143 million as of September 2012. The company will 
use proceeds of the notes to refinance its existing debt and upstream cash to 
the group. The higher debt would result in the company's modest debt coverage 
metrics, with the funds from operations (FFO; consisting of dividends from 
subsidiaries) to debt ratio in the 15%-20% range and FFO interest coverage at 
2x-3x over the next three years. 

We expect CG Banking's debt not to exceed $500 million and ownership share on 
Corpbanca to slightly reduce to 45%. Changes in these variables could result 
in a negative rating action on CG Banking.

CG Banking is a nonoperating holding company that participates in the Chilean 
banking sector mainly through its direct 50.4% equity stake in Corpbanca (the 
stake will drop to 45% after the finalization of the capitalization process at 
the bank). Corpbanca is the fifth-largest Chilean bank. Corpbanca and has 
recently expanded operations to Colombia with the purchase of Santander 
Colombia (completed in mid-2012) and the announced acquisition of Helm bank in 
October 2012. Through its 40% stake in CorpGroup Vida Chile S.A. (not rated), 
CG Banking is also an important player in the Chilean life insurance sector.

Inversiones CorpGroup Interhold Ltda. (Interhold; BB/Watch Neg/--) owns 99.9% 
of CG Banking. 

CreditWatch 
Ratings on CG Banking are on CreditWatch negative following a similar rating 
action on Corpbanca. The CreditWatch listing on Corpbanca reflects the 
potential impact related to its acquisition of Helm bank. We will evaluate the 
impact on the bank's stand-alone credit profile, anchor, capital charges, and 
risk-adjusted capital ratios from higher exposure to Colombia, which carries 
higher economic risks than Chile, and resulting capital structure after the 
acquisition. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing after completion of 
regulatory approvals in Chile and Colombia.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Analytical Approach to Assessing Non-operating Holding Companies, 
March 17, 2009

Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Corp Group Banking S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Watch Neg/--    
 Senior Unsecured                       BB/Watch Neg       

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
