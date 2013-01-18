S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows TO 526 BPS

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat at 180 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 526 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat at 123 bps and 151 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread contracted by 1 bp to 212 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 5 bps to 354 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 7 bps to 552 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 9 bps to 873 bps. By industry, financial institutions contracted by 2 bps to 231 bps, and banks, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications tightened by 1 bp each to 220 bps, 245 bps, 182 bps, and 268 bps, respectively. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 201 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 634 bps and its five-year moving average of 758 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.