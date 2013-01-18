FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows TO 526 BPS
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows TO 526 BPS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 18 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread remained flat
at 180 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
tightened by 8 bps to 526 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads remained flat
at 123 bps and 151 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread contracted by 1 bp to
212 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 5 bps to 354 bps, the 'B' spread
tightened by 7 bps to 552 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 9 bps to 873
bps.

By industry, financial institutions contracted by 2 bps to 231 bps, and banks, 
industrials, utilities, and telecommunications tightened by 1 bp each to 220 
bps, 245 bps, 182 bps, and 268 bps, respectively. 

The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving 
average of 201 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The 
speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving 
average of 634 bps and its five-year moving average of 758 bps. We expect 
continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade 
segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the 
positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term 
average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in 
the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could 
continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
