January 18, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Tahiti Finance plc

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tahiti Finance plc's notes due May 2015
as follows:

GBP146.7m class A (XS0233777308): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to 
Negative from Stable

GBP82.2m class B (XS0233778454): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Negative 
from Stable

GBP99.9m class C (XS0233778884): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of all classes is based on the continued credit quality of the 
securitised debt, which is mortgaged on a portfolio of managed branded hotels in
the UK. The Negative Outlooks on classes A and B take into consideration the 
refinancing risk facing this transaction, especially given loan maturity in May 
2013 and note maturity two years thereafter. The complexity of the debt 
structure (which includes a multi-tranched whole loan and a pure mezzanine 
facility) combined with the limited time left until note maturity makes the 
sheer scale of the refinancing especially challenging. 

The loan was restructured at its original maturity in May 2010, introducing, 
among other things, a 100% sweep of excess cash (after only the interest costs 
of the securitised debt) and a conditional loan extension to May 2013. Boosted 
by improved debt affordability, swept cash has reduced the A-note loan-to-value 
ratio (LTV), based on a February 2012 valuation, to 37.7% from 41.5% a year 
prior. 

With a further GBP280m of subordinated debt (including the junior mezzanine 
facility), the borrower's total reported LTV stands at 70% - a level that could 
attract refinancing offers given the market presence and track record of the 
operator, InterContinental Hotels Group Limited, and a concentration of hotels 
in Greater London. 

However, property valuation assumptions for a portfolio such as this, especially
for hotels outside London, are not easily tested. Meanwhile the size of the debt
would in all likelihood call for a club of lenders or a securitisation to be 
arranged. A slight tapering off in asset performance since the 2012 valuation, 
reflecting hotels' inherent net income volatility, may also deter new investors.
Net income is well down since 2008 but had been reasonably stable in the last 
few years; the recent dip may therefore reflect a short-term impact on revenues 
from the London Olympics.

The two year tail period to bond maturity would leave little time for the 
special servicer to complete the recovery process, even for a single portfolio 
of hotels. Should the loan fail to be repaid by its maturity, it is likely that 
the class A notes would be downgraded by a category shortly thereafter, in line 
with Fitch's EMEA CMBS criteria. If bonds remain outstanding with less than 18 
months remaining, Fitch may further downgrade ratings to a level no higher than 
'BBBsf'. The Negative Outlooks are therefore reflective of the elevated 
potential for downgrades of the classes A and B notes in case a repayment plan 
does not progress sufficiently speedily, which would leave noteholders 
increasingly exposed to default. 

The loan is secured by 61 hotels (73 at closing) located throughout the UK with 
major concentrations in Greater London, the South West and the South East. The 
portfolio comprises 57 three?star hotels trading under the Holiday Inn brand and
four four?star hotels trading under the Crowne Plaza brand. Fitch considers the 
pool to be of good quality given the high standard of the assets, their 
generally established locations and the experience of the management. 

Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance. A performance 
update report will shortly be available on the agency's website, 
www.fitchratings.com.

