TEXT-Fitch releases U.S. industrials stats quarterly

Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings as published its next installment of the quarterly report 'U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012'. This report provides financial and industry information for the U.S. Industrials sector, including aerospace and defense, automotive, capital goods, and diversified industrials. The report has three sections. The first section contains credit comparison tables and liquidity summaries. The second section provides company summaries for operating performance and credit metrics over the past several years, as well as summaries of the companies' key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of the third-quarter 2012. The final section consists of charts and tables covering macro indicators, input prices, and end-market demand. This report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Industrials Stats Quarterly -- Third-Quarter 2012