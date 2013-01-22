FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P says DineEquity ratings unaffected by term loan amended plan
January 22, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P says DineEquity ratings unaffected by term loan amended plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that DineEquity Inc.’s (B/Stable/--) announcement seeking an amendment of its senior secured term loan facility has no immediate impact on our ratings or outlook on the company. The amendment would save the company in interest costs marginally and provide flexibility in prepayments of the term loan, but does not have a meaningful impact on its credit ratios. No meaningful aspects of the credit agreement, including maturity and financial covenants, will be affected by the proposed amendment. Therefore, we expect the company’s financial risk profile would remain “highly leveraged” following this amendment.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

