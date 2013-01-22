TEXT - Fitch affirms Guatemalan Banco G&T Continental ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Guatemalan Banco G&T Continental's (G&TC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of G&TC's rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS G&TC's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its sound niche position and franchise, good asset quality and efficiency, and ample liquidity relative to similarly rated peers. G&TC's ratings also consider its modest capitalization and profitability, moderate concentration of loans and deposits, and relatively high elated party lending. G&TC's sound asset quality metrics are in line with those of similarly rated peers, boosted by the bank's good origination processes, permanent collection efforts and charge-off practice. This is reflected in the bank's low impaired and restructured loans (1.2% and 1% of gross loans, respectively). The bank's debtor concentration is moderate and slightly higher than in previous years, while the entity's good reserve cushion covers 1.4x impaired loans and 1.6% of gross loans. Fitch does not foresee material changes in the bank's asset quality for the medium term. G&TC has sustained a moderate profitability since the pre-crisis years. However, the decreasing trend in the already low net interest margin has affected the bank's bottom line, despite the entity's good efficiency and higher revenues originated through double-digits loan growth. For the 2012 fiscal year, the bank's returns may be slightly lower than in the years 2009-2011 when the average ROAA and ROAE were 1.3% and 16.3%, respectively. The Agency anticipates a ROAA slightly above 1.1% for 2013 and double-digit loan growth. G&TC's capitalization has been moderate and relatively stable during the past two years. Fitch's core capital of 13.5% to risk weighted assets is in line with similarly rated banks. Additionally, G&TC doesn't have material pressures for the ultimate parent's reliance on dividends for the short term main, given that its main shareholder moderate double-leverage (3Q2012: 112.4%). The strong franchise and country-wide network have boosted G&TC's deposits growth, with a mix of current and term deposits accounting each for around of 38% of total deposits. The bank, however, holds a moderate concentration in the largest depositors. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION The ratings could be upgraded if the bank enhances its financial performance and sustains returns on assets above 1.5%, coupled with a sustained Fitch Core Capital above 14%. On the other hand, severe asset quality deterioration, or a material decline in G&TC's financial performance, that affects the bank's capitalization, could put downward pressure on the ratings. CREDIT PROFILE G&TC was established in 2001 after the merger of the Guatemalan banks Banco Granai & Townson and Banco Continental. The bank is mainly corporate oriented. The bank is the third largest in terms of assets and deposits, with a market share of 20%, and 19.5% respectively, as of September 2012. G&TC is the most important subsidiary of Corporacion G&T Continental, a holding company domiciled in Guatemala, with assets of US$6.4 billion, before eliminations as of September 2012. Fitch affirms ratings on Banco G&T Continental as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Local-currency long-term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Local-currency short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Support at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)