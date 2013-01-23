FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch updates U.S. title insurance sector credit factors
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2013 / 9:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch updates U.S. title insurance sector credit factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings today has updated and published its report titled
'U.S. Title Insurance Industry Sector Credit Factors'.  Fitch notes that no
ratings are expected to be affected by this updated report.  

This updated report makes several changes to Fitch's Risk Adjusted Capital (RAC)
ratio used to evaluate title insurance companies' capital.  Specifically, Fitch 
has updated the model for: asset charges including adding an asset concentration
factor, large loss and ceded reinsurance, geographic business concentration, and
correlation assumptions.

A full review of the RAC model can be found in Appendix B of this special 
report, which is available by clicking on the link.

These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria 'Insurance 
Rating Methodology', dated Jan. 11, 2013, which details Fitch's overarching 
approach to rating insurance companies and is available at 
'www.fitchratings.com'.

This report does not offer a formula to derive a notch-specific rating for U.S. 
title insurance companies.  Such an approach is inconsistent with Fitch's master
criteria for insurance, in which weighting of different credit factors is 
dynamic, and based on the judgment of a rating committee.

The special report 'U.S. Title Insurance Industry Sector Credit Factors' dated 
March 28, 2012, has been replaced.    

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.