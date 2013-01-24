FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance
January 24, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc's
(RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' and Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has also affirmed RSA Insurance Group
plc's Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. RSA Insurance Group plc is the group's top
holding company and RSA is its main operating entity. The Outlooks on the IFS
rating and IDRs are Stable. The subordinated debt and capital securities
guaranteed by RSA (GBP500m 2039, GBP450m perpetual, and GBP375m perpetual) have
been affirmed at 'BBB'. 

RATING RATIONALE

RSA's ratings reflect the group's solid operating profile, strong business 
franchise and growing geographical diversification. The ratings also take into 
account the strengths of the insurer's ability to maintain strong underwriting 
profitability through the cycle, its prudent reserve levels and its low-risk 
investment portfolio.

RSA's level of capital, as assessed using Fitch's risk-adjusted method, is 
somewhat below that expected for RSA's rating level and has slightly 
deteriorated in recent years, mainly because of growing business volumes. RSA's 
own economic capital surplus figures and insurance groups directive (IGD) 
surplus have also been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, Fitch regards 
RSA's capitalisation as still commensurate with the rating.

RSA reported another year of strong underwriting performance: its combined ratio
improved to 94.9% in 2011 from 96.4% in 2010. To a large extent it achieved this
by tightening its underwriting discipline in its UK motor business - one of the 
insurer's most competitive segments. RSA's operations in overseas and emerging 
markets delivered a stable positive technical result, in a context of continued 
expansion abroad. In H112 its combined ratio slightly deteriorated to 95.2% 
(H111: 93.2%) mainly due to weather related events. Fitch views RSA's stable 
earnings generation, with solid underwriting controls, as a positive rating 
factor.

Fitch views the continued geographical expansion and increased revenue and 
earnings diversification of RSA's business positively from a business profile 
perspective. RSA has been successful in diversifying its premium income away 
from the historically core UK market, and in recent years most of its operating 
profits have been generated from its international business segment. However, 
recent acquisitions have led to an increase in goodwill and intangibles, 
negatively affecting the quality of RSA's capital. 

RSA continues to adhere to a conservative investment strategy, with a focus on 
high-quality fixed-income instruments, which Fitch views positively. The agency 
expects the prolonged low-interest-rate environment to lower regular investment 
income and consequently put pressure on earnings.

SENSTITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

Key triggers for a rating downgrade would include: a significant and sustainable
deterioration in RSA's capitalisation as measured by Fitch's risk-adjusted 
capital assessment and an IGD coverage of 1.7x or below (end-Q312: 1.9x). 

A significant deterioration of underwriting performance (i.e., a group combined 
ratio consistently above 103%) would also trigger a downgrade, as Fitch views 
this metric as one of RSA's key strengths. 

Fitch views RSA's financial leverage and fixed-charge coverage as in line with 
the rating level. However, if financial leverage increased consistently above 
35% or fixed-charge coverage fell below 3x, this could lead to a downgrade.

A material improvement in the company's capital position, as measured both by 
Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment and an IGD coverage of 2.2x, could lead to 
an upgrade.

