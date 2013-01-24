TEXT - Fitch rates Credit Europe Bank NV subordinated debt issue

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Europe Bank N.V.’s (CEB) USD400m subordinated Tier 2 debt securities a ‘BB-’ rating. The rating is in line with the expected rating. The rating reflects Fitch’s criteria ‘Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities’. The securities are subordinated but have no coupon flexibility. Their rating is one notch below CEB’s Viability Rating (VR) reflecting one notch for loss severity, but no notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank’s VR. The securities’ rating is sensitive to any change in CEB’s VR. The securities have a 10-year maturity, with a maturity date of 24 January 2023, and have a call option exercisable once at the call date on 24 January 2018. The final amount is USD400m. The notes’ ISIN is XS0878492791. The transaction features statutory loss absorption language in the ‘Risk Factors’ section of the bond documentation, which is cross-referenced in the terms and conditions of the notes, and the notes are expected to be Basel III compliant. The securities do not have contractual language for loss absorption at the point of non-viability. However, the notes would, under the Dutch jurisdiction, be statutorily subject to some form of loss absorption in a resolution situation in the context of the expected implementation of the Crisis Management Directive, i.e. if the bank reaches the point of non-viability. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)