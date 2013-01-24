FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes its 'EMS Quarterly Insights' report
January 24, 2013

TEXT-Fitch publishes its 'EMS Quarterly Insights' report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMS Quarterly InsightsJan 24 - Fitch Ratings published its 'EMS Quarterly Insights ' report today.
This report provides a detailed comparison and discussion of operating
performance metrics for six North American EMS companies. Fitch estimates these
companies in aggregate accounted for roughly 37% of the electronic manufacturing
services industry in 2011.

The report, 'EMS Quarterly Insights' is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
