TEXT-Fitch affirms Nebraska Public Power District 'F1+' rating

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'F1+' rating on Nebraska Public Power District's (NPPD, or the district) up to $150 million commercial paper (CP) notes, series A. SECURITY The CP notes are secured by funds pledged under the resolution, including net revenues of the district. The notes are subordinate to the pledge securing NPPD's approximately $2 billion of outstanding general revenue bonds. SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS ROBUST LIQUIDITY: The 'F1+' rating on the CP program is supported by NPPD's ample internal liquidity sources - including a $150 million revolving credit facility - equal to approximately 3.5x potential liquidity needs, as of Dec. 31, 2012. The district's own cash and cash equivalents provide 1.3x the maximum size of the CP program. GOOD LONG-TERM CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: A stable financial performance, diversifying power supply, and strong service territory underpin the 'A+' long-term rating on NPPD's general revenue bonds. EXPIRATION OF WHOLESALE POWER CONTRACTS: Contract renewals with NPPD's wholesale customers, who provide about 50% of the district's operating revenues, will be a critical factor in future rating reviews. Most existing wholesale contracts expire on Dec. 31, 2021. CREDIT PROFILE AMPLE INTERNAL LIQUIDITY NPPD's ample internal liquidity, coupled with its good long-term credit characteristics, support Fitch's 'F1+' rating on the CP program. Liquidity sources include the district's own cash and investments, as well as a $150 million revolving credit facility provided by the Bank of Nova Scotia ($100 million, rated 'AA-/F1+' by Fitch) and U.S. Bank ($50 million, rated 'AA-/F1+'). The credit facility, which by resolution is sized to the maximum authorized amount of the CP notes, covers principal payments if rollover proceeds are insufficient to pay amounts due at maturity. The facility expires on Aug. 1, 2014, barring certain events of default that Fitch considers unlikely. INTEGRATED WHOLESALE AND RETAIL PROVIDER NPPD provides wholesale and retail electric service to non-metropolitan Nebraska. The district provides generation, transmission, and distribution services to approximately 89,000 retail customers, 52 municipal wholesale customers, and 25 public power and electric cooperative customers. Most of NPPD's long-term wholesale contracts expire at the end of 2021, and management is in the early stages of renewal discussions with these customers. The agreements remain in force thereafter from year to year unless terminated by either party on specified dates, pursuant to the contracts. For additional information on NPPD's 'A+' long-term rating, see Fitch's press release dated Oct. 11, 2012. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. This rating action was informed by information in Fitch's U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria, Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity, and Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Public Power Rating Criteria', Dec. 18, 2012; --'Fitch Rates Nebraska Public Power Dist's $211.1MM 2012 Series B and C Bonds 'A+'; Outlook Stable', Oct. 11, 2012; --'Criteria for Assigning Short-Term Ratings Based on Internal Liquidity', June 15, 2012; --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012.