TEXT - Fitch releases on Miami-Dade Cty IDA, Fla. (Dolphins Stadium)
January 24, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch releases on Miami-Dade Cty IDA, Fla. (Dolphins Stadium)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'A+/F1+' credit enhanced rating on the
following bonds:

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium 
Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2000;

--Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium 
Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2006.

The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'BBB' with a Stable 
Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to South Florida 
Stadium LLC.'s stadium revenue bonds.

The rating withdrawal is in connection with the termination of the letter of 
credit that had supported the bonds.

