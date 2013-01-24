TEXT - Fitch releases on Miami-Dade Cty IDA, Fla. (Dolphins Stadium)

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings withdraws its 'A+/F1+' credit enhanced rating on the following bonds: --Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2000; --Miami-Dade County Industrial Development Authority (FL) (Dolphins Stadium Project) industrial development revenue bonds (taxable) series 2006. The long-term rating assigned to the bonds is revised to 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook based on the underlying rating assigned by Fitch to South Florida Stadium LLC.'s stadium revenue bonds. The rating withdrawal is in connection with the termination of the letter of credit that had supported the bonds.