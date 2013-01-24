FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch rates Goldman Sachs International
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 24, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Goldman Sachs International

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned IDRs of 'A/F1' to Goldman Sachs
International (GSI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Goldman). Fitch has affirmed GSI's existing ratings including the 'A/F1' long-
and short-term ratings associated with GSI's senior secured note program. A
complete list of GSI's ratings follows this release. The Rating Outlook for GSI
is Stable, in line with the Outlook of Goldman. 

RATING RATIONALE

The IDRs for GSI and Goldman are equalized, which reflects Fitch's view that GSI
is core and integral to Goldman's business strategy and operations. Fitch 
believes Goldman would fully support GSI in the event of need.

GSI is Goldman's major non-U.S broker-dealer and a critical part of Goldman's 
global operations. GSI's activities cover the broad spectrum of investment 
banking and capital market activities including advisory and underwriting; 
market making in equities, fixed income, currencies, and commodities; investment
management; and investing/lending activities. 

Fitch believes there is a high level of management/operational integration with 
other core Goldman operations. GSI maintains comfortable liquidity and 
capitalization, which are augmented by the capacity to tap liquidity and 
additional capital from Goldman in the event of need.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

Given Fitch's view that GSI is a core subsidiary of Goldman, GSI's IDRs would 
change in conjunction with any changes to Goldman's IDRs. In the unlikely event 
that Fitch no longer considers GSI to be a core part of Goldman's operations, 
GSI's IDRs could be negatively affected. Rated notes issued under GSI's secured 
note program are guaranteed by Goldman.

Goldman's IDRs were affirmed on Oct. 10, 2012 with a Stable Outlook as part of 
Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. The IDRs 
continue to be supported by Goldman's leading investment banking franchise, 
strong risk management, solid liquidity position, and better-than-average 
capital position. These factors are reflected in Goldman's 'a' viability rating.
Goldman's IDRs are further underpinned by the prospect of U.S. government 
support in the event of need.

Goldman's IDRs have limited upward potential, given the company's business focus
on the capital markets. Goldman's IDRs could be negatively pressured if its 
financial profile deteriorates and Fitch's view of its support changes. For 
additional details, see 'Fitch Affirms Goldman Sachs' IDRs at 'A/F1'; Outlook 
Stable' dated Oct. 10, 2012. 

Fitch assigns the following ratings with a Stable Outlook

Goldman Sachs International
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1'.

Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Goldman Sachs International
--Senior Secured Long-term Notes at 'A';
--Senior Secured Short-term Notes at 'F1';
--Short-term Debt at 'F1'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.