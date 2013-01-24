FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Banco Davivienda S.A.
January 24, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Davivienda S.A.'s (Davivienda)
viability rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

Davivienda's ratings reflect the bank's clear long-term strategy, sound asset 
quality and risk management, well established franchise, consistent performance,
ample, diversified funding. Fitch's view of Davivienda's creditworthiness is 
tempered by the bank's somewhat stretched capital base, moderate efficiency and 
the execution risk related to its recent acquisitions.

Daviviendas's support rating and support rating floor are driven by Fitch's 
opinion that there is a moderate probability of support from Colombia's central 
bank, given Davivienda's size and systemic importance. The ability of the 
central bank to provide support is constrained by the country's financial and 
fiscal standing; Colombia's sovereign rating is 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

Davivienda's VR and IDRs would benefit from a steady, material, and swift 
restoration of its capital base, a seamless integration of its recently acquired
subsidiaries in Central America, as well as from improved efficiency that would 
underpin its performance, while maintaining reasonable asset quality and sound 
reserves. Upside potential on these ratings is contingent on improving capital 
adequacy above pre-acquisition levels, which Fitch believes can only be achieved
over the medium term.

A disruptive integration of Davivienda's new subsidiaries, a significant decline
in its capital ratios - namely a Fitch Core Capital below 6% - or a severe 
deterioration of asset quality that would pressure the bottom line through 
increased loan loss provisions, would negatively affect the bank's VR and IDRs.

Changes in the support rating and support rating floor are contingent on changes
in Colombia's sovereign ratings. 

CREDIT PROFILE

Davivienda has shown a proven ability to devise and execute a long-term 
strategy. Building patiently around its core mortgage business, Davivienda 
became a universal bank and successfully diversified its target market, revenue 
sources, funding base, and loan portfolio. This has allowed the bank to gain 
market share while leaving behind its monoline structure and image.

Davivienda cherry-picked its mergers and acquisitions to complement and enhance 
its business then seamlessly integrated them into a new organization that is 
strengthened by its parts. In late 2012, the bank closed the acquisition of the 
former subsidiaries of HSBC in El Salvador, Honduras and Costa Rica. This 
transaction has affected the bank's capital ratios and profitability but these 
are expected to revert to pre-acquisition levels within 18-30 months.

Owing to its sound risk management policies and mature organization, the bank 
was able to bring asset quality under control while bolstering reserves under 
increasingly stringent regulation. Davivienda's asset quality ratios (NPLs: 1.6%
at September 2012) compare well to those of its regional peers even though its 
loan portfolio has a slightly riskier profile.

A few years of sustained growth and steady performance as well as a conservative
dividend payout policy resulted in a rapid improvement in the size and quality 
of Davivienda's capital. The burden of its goodwill had also declined and become
more manageable but increased again due to the acquisition of HSBC's 
subsidiaries in Central America.

By the same token, capital levels declined to the lower end of similarly rated 
banks, with Fitch Core Capital declining to the 6%-6.5% range and Fitch Eligible
Capital to the 9.0-9.5% range. Fitch's assessment of Davivienda's capital 
adequacy considers its sound internal capital generation (earnings) and ample 
loan loss reserves. Fitch expects that sustained profitability and conservative 
dividend payouts will allow the bank to restore its capital levels closer to 
pre-acquisition levels (6.5%-7.5% for the FCC and 9.5%-10.5% for the FEC 
respectively) by the end of 2014

Sound loan growth and resilient margins have resulted in a steady performance 
that may not be as spectacular as that of some regional high-flyers but remains 
impressive (ROAA was about 1.96% at Sept. 2012) given the economic background 
and structural constraints to its retail business.

Its heightened market presence allowed Davivienda to widen and deepen its 
deposit base. At the same time, the bank opened its capital to local investors 
and actively tapped the local and international securities market. 

A relatively high cost structure and low non-interest revenues weigh on its 
efficiency ratios. Efforts are underway to improve this and bolster the bank's 
performance but gains in this area tend to be slow to come. In the short term, 
efficiency should improve through stronger revenues rather than nimbler 
processes or better cross-selling.

Davivienda is Colombia's third largest bank by assets with a market share of 
about 11% at end 2012. It is a universal bank operating across all business 
segments with a particular strength in the consumer business. The bank is 
controlled by Sociedades Bolivar, which has interests in the construction and 
insurance industries in Colombia. 

Fitch has affirmed Davivienda's ratings as follows:

--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

