TEXT-Fitch criteria for rating non-financial corporates above country ceiling
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch criteria for rating non-financial corporates above country ceiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country
CeilingJan 25 - Fitch Ratings has revised its corporate finance criteria for rating
entities above the Country Ceiling. The report, entitled 'Rating Non-Financial
Corporates Above the Country Ceiling', updates and replaces the criteria report
'Rating Corporate Above the Country Ceiling' published on 27 January 2012. The
ratings in Fitch's non-financial corporate finance portfolio are not affected by
the update.

The updated criteria report maintains all of the same principles used to rate
non-financial corporates above the Country Ceilings and there are no substantive
changes compared with the prior criteria.

The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link above.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

