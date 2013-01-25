FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes food, beverage, tobacco and consumer stats report
January 25, 2013

TEXT-Fitch publishes food, beverage, tobacco and consumer stats report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Food, Beverage, Tobacco, and Consumer Stats
Quarterly - Third-Quarter 2012Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings has published its quarterly report 'Food, Beverage,
Tobacco and Consumer Stats - Third-Quarter 2012'. This report provides a summary
of individual companies' operating and credit metrics over the past three fiscal
years and the most recent 12 months; key credit strengths and concerns; and a
summary of company liquidity positions as of the third-quarter 2012 for Fitch's
rating universe of these sectors.

The report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the
following headers:

Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
