TEXT-Fitch Sovereign Credit Briefings in Asia in Q113
January 28, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Sovereign Credit Briefings in Asia in Q113

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a series of global sovereign credit briefings in Hong Kong and Singapore in the first quarter of 2013, with senior analysts providing timely opinions on key issues shaping today’s global economies.

Tony Stringer, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Global Sovereigns and Supranationals, and Andrew Colquhoun, Senior Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, will speak at the conference. Topics will include Fitch’s global economic outlook; Fitch’s view on the evolving euro zone crisis; the U.S.’s ‘AAA’ rating; prospects for Asia’s two major emerging economies - China and India - as well as the credit outlook for Japan in the wake of its elections. In addition, Terry Gao, Associate Director in the International Public Finance team, will discuss the debt profile and outlook for Chinese local governments, particularly in light of recent leadership changes.

Details of the briefings are as follows:

Hong Kong, 30 January 2013 (Wednesday), 8.30am to 12.10pm Conrad Hotel, Nathan Room Lower Lobby, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

Singapore, 1 February 2013 (Friday), 8:30am to 12:10pm Raffles Hotel, The Ballroom Level 3, 1 Beach Road, Singapore

Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market participants and media representatives are advised to pre-register by clicking on one of the following links:

Hong Kong: here

Singapore: here

