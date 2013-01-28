FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch expects to rate Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate up to C$400 million of five year
senior unsecured debt issued by Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc. (PTL Canada), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. (PTL), 'BBB+'.  The
notes are expected to be guaranteed by PTL and will rank equally with all of the
company's existing unsecured debt. Fitch does not believe there will be a
material impact on the PTL's leverage as a result of the issuance, as proceeds
will be used to repay borrowings in Canada and reduce the intercompany debt
balance. 

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

PTL currently has a Stable Rating Outlook, which reflects Fitch's expectation 
for strong liquidity, higher capitalization, and earnings growth in 2013 driven 
by an increase in contractual full service lease activity, and organic growth in
logistics. 

Fitch believes positive rating momentum could result from demonstrated access to
the unsecured markets through market cycles, increased funding diversification, 
reduced leverage, and operating performance that is consistent with Fitch's 
expectations and broader industry performance.

Negative rating action could be driven by an inability to economically access 
the unsecured markets, a decline in earnings and/or free cash flow beyond 
Fitch's expectations, deterioration in asset quality, an inability to realize 
residual values on used vehicles, a reduction in liquidity or an extended 
increase in leverage beyond the targeted range. 

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, PTL is a leading
provider of full service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance and 
logistics services. PTL is a partnership between GECC (49.9%), Penske 
Corporation (41.1%) and Penske Automotive Group (9%). 

Formed in 1994, with principle offices in Ontario, PTL Canada is one of the 
largest full service truck leasing and rental companies in Canada. At Dec. 31, 
2012, the company managed a fleet of approximately 11,200 trucks, tractors and 
trailers. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, the company generated 
approximately C$230 million in operating revenue and C$127 million of earnings 
before interest taxes and depreciation.   

Fitch expects to assign the following rating:

Penske Truck Leasing Canada Inc.:

--C$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'BBB+'.

Existing ratings for Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. are as follows:   
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+'; and
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

