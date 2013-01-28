TEXT - Fitch affirms Bank of Ireland support-driven ratings

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the support-driven ratings of Bank of Ireland (BOI), Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. (AIB), Ulster Bank Ltd. (UBL) and of all their respective subsidiaries, with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the Viability Ratings (VR) of BOI and AIB by one notch to 'b' and 'b-', respectively, and downgraded Permanent TSB's (PTSB) VR by one notch to 'cc'. BOI's lower Tier 2 (LT2) securities with non-discretionary payments were upgraded to 'B-' from 'C'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The upgrade of BOI and AIB's VRs reflect the significant recapitalisation of the banks and recognises the solid progress both banks have made in deleveraging their balance sheets since the Prudential Capital and Liquidity Assessment Reviews (PCAR/PLAR) in March 2011. Both banks were required to raise significant capital in the form of equity capital and contingent capital (BOI: EUR5.2bn; AIB: EUR14.8bn) to withstand estimated loan and deleveraging losses in 2011-13 following the comprehensive PCAR stress test exercise performed by Blackrock Solutions. As part of this exercise, the banks were also required to sell/unwind substantial (mainly land and development and international) 'non-core' assets by end-2013 to reduce their high dependence on funding support from the monetary authorities. As at end-H112, BOI had deleveraged slightly in excess of its end-2013 PLAR target and AIB had completed about 70% of the total - with average realised losses within the assumed haircuts of the PCAR. Positively, sentiment towards both institutions is mildly improving, as reflected in their ability to tap external funding markets in recent months. In Q412 and Q113, both BOI and AIB raised funding through covered bonds issuance (EUR1.0bn and EUR1bn, respectively). BOI also raised EUR250m in subordinated bonds and completed the sale of its EUR1bn contingent capital stake previously held by the Irish sovereign. Fitch expects both banks to raise further secured funding in 2013, given that access to senior unsecured markets remains limited at present. The upgrade of BOI's LT2 securities follows the upgrade in the bank's VR, to which the LT2 rating is anchored. These subordinated securities have no coupon flexibility and are rated one notch below the VR, in line with Fitch's criteria for "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", published 05 December 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch's rating action reflects its base case that PTSB is likely to breach its minimum capital requirements unless it receives approval for its restructuring plan. As this has not yet been received and its exact timing is unknown, Fitch has not factored the potential positive benefits of such a plan into its analysis. Fitch believes that the bank still needs to continue to add provisions against its impaired assets and that weak profitability continues to drag on capital. Deleveraging of low-yielding assets therefore is also a requirement before any improvement may be noted in the VR. PTSB's market position remains modest, despite the Irish government's desire for competition in the marketplace. PTSB submitted a restructuring plan to the EU Commission in June 2012. The first stage of the plan, to separate the group into three distinct business units, has been completed. However, the long-term viability of the bank is dependent on a solution for hiving off the impaired or low-yielding assets into a separate vehicle. Management expectation is the EU decision will be received during 2013. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BOI and AIB's ('BBB'/Stable) IDRs are driven by their respective Support Rating Floors (SRFs), which in turn are driven by the Irish sovereign rating ('BBB+'/Stable). Although on a weakening trend, Fitch believes that support would continue to be forthcoming for the Irish banks, when considering the strong track record of sovereign support for the Irish banking sector and the on-going funding support from the European Central Bank. The IDRs and SRFs of these banks are highly sensitive to a rating action on the Irish sovereign rating, or any change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the Irish government to provide extraordinary support to the Irish banks, if needed. Any change in the Irish sovereign rating would therefore likely have an effect on the ratings of the above-named institutions. The IDRs of UBL and its wholly owned subsidiary Ulster Bank Ireland Limited (UBIL) are driven by Fitch's view that its ultimate shareholder, The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBSG: 'A'/Stable/'F1'), will continue to support them with additional funding, capital and liquidity as and when required. RBSG has already injected a substantial amount of capital into UBL and at end-2011 it provided it with around a third of all of its funding requirements. The IDRs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or propensity of RBSG to support UBL and UBIL. Given UBIL's domicile in the Republic of Ireland (ROI), it is Fitch's view that RBSG's propensity and ability to support UBIL is linked to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in ROI, not all of which are within RBSG's power to neutralise. Therefore UBILs IDR is also sensitive to the Irish sovereign rating. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR Despite the solid progress made in restructuring their balance sheets, BOI and AIB's VRs remain constrained at their low level, given the significant risks that remain within the Irish banking system. Unemployment remains high (about 15%) and house prices have fallen 50% from peak to trough, resulting in a significant deterioration in mortgage arrears that have yet to peak (albeit there are signs that the pace of arrears formation is beginning to slow). At present, implied loan losses fall within the stress case scenario of the 2011 PCAR, but there is a clear risk to both banks' capital should arrears continue to rise beyond expectations. It is Fitch's base case that both banks have been sufficiently capitalised to withstand future loan losses. Negatively, earnings generation remains weak and the banks continue to be loss-making, and will remain so until at least 2014, in Fitch's view. BOI's VR remains one notch higher than that of AIB, reflecting its stronger financial profile. Fitch also notes that BOI was the only Irish bank that attracted new private investors in 2011 and thus avoided majority ownership by the Irish government. In Q113 the government's EUR1bn stake was sold into the capital markets. UBL's VR, at 'ccc', reflects the continued challenging operating environment in ROI, the group's over-exposure to the poorly performing real estate sector and the operating losses still being reported. UBL also remains highly reliant on its parent for funding and capital support. Although the VR may benefit from some stabilisation in the overall Irish operating environment, this is likely to be over the longer-term. AIB (UK)'s VR has been affirmed and withdrawn, given the bank's very close operational integration with its parent in terms of management, risk oversight, systems, funding and capital support. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT, COMMERCIAL PAPER AND DEPOSITS All government guaranteed liabilities are rated in line with the Irish sovereign rating, and are therefore highly sensitive to any rating action on the sovereign. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt issued by BOI, AIB and UBIL are notched down from their respective VRs (in the case of UBIL, it is notched from RBSG's VR), in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profile. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of these institutions. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK), Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank and BOI UK Plc are all wholly owned subsidiaries of their respective parents, and to varying degrees are reliant on their parent banks for funding and capital support. Their IDRs are therefore aligned with their parents', and are highly sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in their parents' ratings. The rating actions are as follows: AIB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'C' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes and Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'BBB+/F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term and Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' The rating actions are as follows: AIB (UK) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' and rating withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2' EBS Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign guaranteed commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term/Long-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' BOI Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2' Upper tier 2 subordinated notes: affirmed at 'C' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'B-' from 'C' Sovereign-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'F2' BOI Mortgage Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' BOI UK Plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term deposits: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Short-term deposits: affirmed at 'F2' Sovereign-guaranteed Long-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'BBB+' Sovereign-guaranteed Short-term interbank liabilities: affirmed at 'F2' PTSB Viability Rating: downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' UBL Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc' UBIL Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured long term notes: affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured short term notes: affirmed at 'F1' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'