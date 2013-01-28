FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione
#Financials
January 28, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione
as follows:

Class 2004 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed Rating Watch Negative (RWN); 
assigned Outlook Negative

Class 2005 Series 2 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed RWN; assigned Outlook Negative

Class 2008 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed RWN; assigned Outlook Negative

The affirmation reflects the resolved RWN status on Dexia Crediop S.p.A. 
('BBB+'/Outlook Negative/'F2') (see 'Fitch Affirms Dexia Crediop at 'BBB+'; 
Outlook Negative' dated 21 January 2013 on www.fitchratings.com for further 
details). The transaction consists of Italian public entity debt and is 
guaranteed by Dexia Crediop S.p.A..

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
