TEXT - Fitch affirms Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione as follows: Class 2004 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed Rating Watch Negative (RWN); assigned Outlook Negative Class 2005 Series 2 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed RWN; assigned Outlook Negative Class 2008 Series 1 rated 'BBB+sf'; removed RWN; assigned Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the resolved RWN status on Dexia Crediop S.p.A. ('BBB+'/Outlook Negative/'F2') (see 'Fitch Affirms Dexia Crediop at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 21 January 2013 on www.fitchratings.com for further details). The transaction consists of Italian public entity debt and is guaranteed by Dexia Crediop S.p.A.. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)