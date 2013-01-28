FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms St. Augustine, Fla. water, sewer revs at 'AA-'
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms St. Augustine, Fla. water, sewer revs at 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on St. Augustine,
FL revenue bonds:

--Approximately $8.5 million water and sewer system revenue bonds outstanding
affirmed at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a senior pledge of the net revenues of the city's water
and sewer system, including connection fees.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

IMPROVED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED: The system ended fiscal 2011 with
satisfactory debt service coverage net of transfers of 1.6x. Coverage is
expected to improve due to lower debt service costs and stable financial
operations in fiscal 2012 and 2013. Liquidity is strong.

MODERATE DEBT PROFILE: The debt burden continues to improve with outstanding
debt equal to a manageable 35% of net assets and $1,200 per customer. With no
plans to issue additional bonds, debt ratios should moderate further over the
next several years.

HIGH RATES: User charges are high, especially relative to the below-average
income levels of the area. Automatic rate adjustments based on a consumer price
index are expected to continue, allowing the system to generate sufficient cash
flows to meet fixed costs and anticipated capital funding.

AMPLE WATER SUPPLY: The system has sufficient groundwater resources to meet
customer needs for the foreseeable future. Treatment capacity is ample for both
water and sewer.

MANAGEABLE CAPITAL NEEDS: The city does not have a formal long-term capital
plan. However, capital spending has outpaced system depreciation over the past
five years, and the system utilizes internal sources for its ongoing
rehabilitation and replacement projects.

LIMITED BUT STABLE ECONOMY: The economy is concentrated in tourism, although
employment in government, healthcare and education, and manufacturing provides
some diversity. Positive employment growth throughout the county has led to a
declining unemployment rate the past two years.

CREDIT PROFILE

St. Augustine (implied GO rating of 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) is
located on Florida's northeast coast, approximately 35 miles south of
Jacksonville. The unemployment rate for the county is low (6.5% in November
2012) relative to the state and nation. However, median household income is just
79% of the state average, and 72% of the national average.

SMALL BUT STABLE AND MOSTLY RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER BASE
The water and sewer system serves residents of the city as well as portions of
unincorporated St. Johns County. The system is relatively small, serving just
11,249 water customers, 8,675 sewer customers, and about 30,000 residents in
total in 2012. Overall, the customer base is mostly residential, and it
demonstrated some resilience to the economic and housing downturn of the past
several years. The system's infrastructure and water supply are more than
sufficient to meet the long-term needs of the community, limiting future capital
needs to system renewal and replacement.

STABLE FINANCIAL PROFILE TO IMPROVE
Financial margins have improved over the past five years as a result of modest
annual rate increases and management's ability to hold down operating and
maintenance expenses. Operating revenues increased by about 11% since fiscal
2008, which is notable given the decline in one-time connection fees over the
past few years.

The system ended fiscal 2011 with roughly $5.7 million in net revenues for debt
service (including about $674,000 in connection fees, and net of system
transfers), which provided about 1.6x coverage of annual debt service.
Preliminary results for fiscal 2012 show improved coverage margins thanks to a
combination of lower annual debt service (due to a recent bond refinancing) and
solid fiscal controls. Debt service coverage is projected to improve to about
2.0x (net of transfers and connection fees).

Liquidity is strong, providing the system with some financial flexibility. At
fiscal 2011 year-end, the system had nearly $8 million in unrestricted cash and
investments (net of about $8 million of bond proceeds), which is equivalent to
416 days of operations. Fitch anticipates liquidity will decline due to expected
pay-go funding of system capital repair and replacement, but should remain at
healthy levels.

MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN AND CAPITAL NEEDS
The system currently has just $24 million in bonds outstanding, leading to a
moderate overall debt burden. Debt ratios have been on the decline for the past
several years despite a small new money issue in 2012 as part of a larger
refunding issuance. The city has identified approximately $12 million in capital
repair and replacement projects to be completed over the next couple of years.
Roughly $4 million will be funded with the 2012 proceeds, with the remainder
funded from cash. No additional bonds are projected at this time, which should
allow debt ratios to moderate further over the next few years.

RATES ARE RELATIVELY HIGH, COLA INCREASES EXPECTED
The city has full rate-setting authority and reviews rates annually during the
budget process. Rates are structured with a minimum fixed monthly charge for
service and commodity charges-based on consumption. The fixed monthly charge
comprises nearly 50% of the total bill, which Fitch views favorably as revenues
are not as dependent on flows. However, the average residential customer living
within the city limits pays roughly $82 for combined service (assuming 7,500
gallons of use), which is a high 2.6% of median household income. Rates have
been adjusted annually based on changes in a consumer price index; this practice
is expected to continue.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in the U.S. Municipal
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by
information from Creditscope.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' (June 12, 2012);
--'U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria' (Aug. 3, 2012);
--'2013 Water and Sewer Medians' (Dec. 5, 2012);
--'2013 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector' (Dec. 5, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2013 Water and Sewer Medians
U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
