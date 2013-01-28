TEXT-Fitch publishes Q4 edition of Student Loan Report Card

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Student Loan Report CardJan 28 - In Fitch Ratings' fourth quarter issue of the Student Loan Report Card, Fitch reflects on the past year's performance of securitizations backed by student loan collateral issued through the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP Loans) and private student loans. The concern on FFELP servicers due to the termination of FFELP program has been addressed by the growing trend of back-up servicing, and more not-for-profit state authorities and agencies to provide student loan servicing under the growing Direct Lending Program. Fitch reports on the growing outstanding student loan debt and the uncertainty of student loan funding given the sluggish economy and the inability of the federal government to agree on a plan to implement deficit reduction. In this latest issue, Fitch highlights some new student legislation that aims at assisting students who are struggling to meet their financial and student loan obligations in a slow growing economy with a steady employment rate. If defaults rise substantially this year, Fitch expects there to be incremental losses, especially in the private student loan sector. In this edition of the Student Loan Report Card, Fitch also discusses trust performance and highlights structural features of new transactions rated and transactions under periodic review. The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.