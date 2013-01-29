FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on global pharmaceuticals sector, companies overview
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch on global pharmaceuticals sector, companies overview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Pharmaceuticals Sector and Companies
OverviewJan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'Global
Pharmaceuticals Sector and Companies Overview - Identifying Business and
Financial Risk'.

The report illustrates a sector overview, the main challenges of global
pharmaceuticals companies and the extent to which ratings are at risk due to
ongoing patent expiration and potential M&A.

Issuers covered in the special report include Johnson&Johnson Inc., Novartis AG,
Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc.,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. ,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc.,
Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Pharmaceutical Companies

