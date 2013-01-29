TEXT-Fitch on global pharmaceuticals sector, companies overview

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Pharmaceuticals Sector and Companies OverviewJan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled 'Global Pharmaceuticals Sector and Companies Overview - Identifying Business and Financial Risk'. The report illustrates a sector overview, the main challenges of global pharmaceuticals companies and the extent to which ratings are at risk due to ongoing patent expiration and potential M&A. Issuers covered in the special report include Johnson&Johnson Inc., Novartis AG, Roche Holding Ltd, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Inc., Eli Lilly & Co. ,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc., Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Pharmaceutical Companies