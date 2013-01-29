TEXT-Fitch publishes EMEA H1 2013 capital goods dashboard

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Capital Goods DashboardJan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Capital Goods dashboard. The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings: - Key theme: Stagnant business sentiment to weigh on investments. - What Fitch is watching: Potential order book weakness, emerging markets slowdown, restructuring charges. - The ratings impact of the above. A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.