TEXT-Fitch publishes EMEA H1 2013 capital goods dashboard
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes EMEA H1 2013 capital goods dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Capital Goods DashboardJan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Capital Goods dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the
sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Stagnant business sentiment to weigh on investments.

- What Fitch is watching: Potential order book weakness, emerging markets
slowdown, restructuring charges.

- The ratings impact of the above.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
