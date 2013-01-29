FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Sberbank of Russia eurobonds 'BBB'
#Financials
January 29, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Sberbank of Russia eurobonds 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank of Russia's RUB25bn Eurobond
issue a Long-term rating of 'BBB'. The notes were issued by Luxembourg-based SPV
SB Capital S.A., a fully-owned subsidiary of Sberbank.

The notes are due in January 2016 and have a fixed 7% coupon rate. Sberbank's 
obligations under loan agreement with SPV will rank equally with the claims of 
other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under 
Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior 
unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail deposits accounted for 55.7% of 
Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's Russian Accounting 
Standards financial accounts.

Sberbank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) of 'BBB', a Short-term 
IDRs of 'F3', a Viability Rating of bbb', a Support Rating of '2', a Support 
Rating Floor of 'BBB' and a National Rating of 'AAA(rus)'.

Sberbank is Russia's largest bank by assets and equity, and the state currently 
owns 50%+ 1 share of the bank.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

