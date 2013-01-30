FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch says U.S. nonbank financial retail bond volumes to increase
January 30, 2013 / 7:07 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch says U.S. nonbank financial retail bond volumes to increase

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Jan 30 - Some nonbank financial companies have begun to rely more heavily on
long-dated, unsecured retail notes as a critical source of funding, and issuance
volumes are likely to rise again in 2013, according to Fitch Ratings.

Retail notes, targeted specifically at yield-hungry small investors, are 
marketed with lower face values (often as low as $25) and offer a coupon premium
on bonds with maturities that can be 30 years or more. Despite the higher 
coupons, we believe that many U.S. nonbank financial firms, including business 
development companies (BDCs), broker-dealers, and traditional asset managers, 
will continue to tap retail bonds as a source of ample unsecured financing that 
may prove to be a good alternative to variable rate, short-term funding in a 
rising rate environment.

BDCs, including Pennant Park, Solar Capital, and Fifth Street, have issued 
retail notes over the past few months with coupons generally in the 5.75%-6.75% 
range. Among broker-dealers issuing retail bonds last year were Stifel Financial
and Raymond James.

In all, nonbank financials issued approximately $1.5 billion of retail notes in 
2012. Assuming a continuation of the low-rate environment through 2013, we 
expect issuance levels to approach or exceed that amount this year. For many of 
the smaller BDCs, this appears to be a good way to ensure liquidity in an 
inaugural bond offering.

Retail notes provide a source of funding diversification for nonbank issuers, 
extending maturities and lowering refinancing risk while offering an important 
source of unsecured funding for many 'BBB' category financials that want an 
alternative to secured revolvers and the need to encumber assets. In some cases,
larger issuers with higher ratings may also look to retail note issuance if 
pricing and/or tenors are very attractive. This week's offering of 30- and 
40-year retail bonds by GE Capital, with coupon rates under 5%, serves as an 
example.

Funding flexibility of financial issuers relying heavily on the retail bond 
market could weaken if small investors incur losses in a rising rate scenario. 
Investors clearly face elevated duration risk, and issuers could potentially 
confront market access challenges if liquidity in the retail bond market dries 
up. This in turn could restrict growth opportunities for some financial issuers 
if funding sources are more constrained in the future. Still, on balance, we 
believe the reduction of refinancing risk for issuers -- resulting from the long
tenor of the bonds -- contributes to a more stable long-term funding profile.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

