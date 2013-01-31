FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch rates Birmingham, Ala. GOs 'AA'
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Birmingham, Ala. GOs 'AA'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'AA' to the following
general obligation (GO) bonds to be issued by the city of Birmingham, 
AL (the city):

--$72.8 million GO convertible capital appreciation bonds, series 2013-A; 
--$2.2 million GO convertible capital appreciation bonds, series 2013-B.  

The bonds are scheduled for negotiated sale around the third week in February. 
Proceeds will fund various general government capital projects. The bonds are 
structured as capital appreciation bonds that convert to pay interest on a 
semi-annual basis commencing March 1, 2017. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA' rating on the following debt obligations: 

--$256 million GO bonds; 
--$196 million GO warrants; 
--$72 million revenue bonds (civic center improvements project), series 2011-A 
and 2011-B (taxable) of the Commercial Development Authority of the City of 
Birmingham (the authority).  

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY 

The bonds are GOs of the city for the payment of which its full faith and credit
is irrevocably pledged. The bonds are payable from all legally available 
revenues of the city, however, no such legally available revenues are 
specifically pledged to bondholders. The city does levy certain limited ad 
valorem taxes which may only be used for the payment of debt service on the GO 
bonds.   

The GO warrants and authority revenue bonds also constitute a full faith and 
credit obligation of the city payable from the city's legally available 
revenues, but are not backed by the levy of ad valorem taxes.   

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

STABLE OPERATING HISTORY: The city has maintained a relatively stable financial 
profile through the stress of the recession. The city's broad revenue raising 
authority and tendency for careful spending control bode well for future 
performance. 

HIGH RESERVES PRUDENTLY MAINTAINED: The city's financial policy requires a 
reserve equal to at least three months spending which Fitch considers sound 
practice and protection against risk associated with the volatile nature of 
several economically dependent revenue streams. 

MAJOR ECONOMIC CENTER: Birmingham anchors a deep and diverse employment base 
built around the education and health service sector that should serve to 
promote long-term stability despite recent sluggish job growth. 

ANNUAL PENSION FUNDING DEFICIT: Of greater concern is the city's practice of not
fully funding its pension at the actuarial required contribution (ARC), which 
has contributed to a steep decline in pension funding levels.

HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Debt metrics are high in part due to recent issuances for 
recreation and economic development projects considered by Fitch to be outside 
the scope of traditional general government projects. Annual carrying costs 
remain affordable however, and debt service requirements decline significantly 
in the near term. 

CREDIT PROFILE

Birmingham is located in north central Alabama, mainly within Jefferson County. 
The city has a population of 212,413 making it the most populous in the state. 

VERY STRONG RESERVES 

At the close of fiscal 2012 the unrestricted general fund balance was $90.2 
million or 23.6% of spending (operating expenses plus transfers out). Almost $83
million of funds or an additional 21.7% of spending were separately recorded in 
the Birmingham fund. This account is set aside for unanticipated budgetary 
shortfalls or emergency situations, and funded from proceeds of the sale of the 
city's Industrial Water Board assets several years ago. 

GENERALLY STABLE OPERATING PERFORMANCE

General fund operations have essentially been balanced over the fiscal period 
2007-2012. However, Fitch notes that the city's pension contributions, which are
established by the legislative acts creating the city's pension plans, varied 
from $1.4 million to $9 million lower than the ARC (this funding difference 
compares to Fitch-adjusted governmental fund spending of approximately $430 
million in fiscal 2012).   

The city adopted a balanced budget for fiscal 2013 that does not appropriate 
existing reserves or rely on one-time sources. Operating revenues are about 4% 
ahead of last year's pace through the first six months of the year, and 
management is hopeful to add an additional $500,000 to $1.5 million to fund 
balance at year-end.  

General fund operations are funded by a combination of sales and use tax (36% of
revenue), occupational tax (21%), and various business licenses and permits 
(23%). The city has fairly broad revenue raising authority with the exception of
ad valorem taxes which are constitutionally limited but account for only 6% of 
revenue. 

FITCH WILL MONITOR PENDING SALES TAX EXPIRATION 

Fitch notes a portion of the city's sales tax expires on Dec. 31, 2013 which, if
not extended by city council, would create a budget gap of about $16 million for
fiscal 2014 and $33 million in fiscal 2015. A non-binding preliminary vote to 
extend the tax was unanimously approved by city council this week, and 
management expects formal extension to occur soon. 

FAVORABLE DEBT SERVICE TRAJECTORY TEMPERS HIGH BURDEN  

Overall debt ratios are considered above-average by Fitch at 6.2% of market 
value and about $4,800 per capita. Approximately $136 million in bonds, or 20% 
of the city's direct debt, are related to the funding of a hotel and baseball 
stadium, projects Fitch considers outside the city's core governmental purpose. 
Although presently affordable, these projects can potentially divert critical 
general fund resources in periods of fiscal distress.  

The proposed issuance is part of a $150 million GO bond authorization approved 
by voters in the fall. The remaining $75 million will only be issued when 
sufficient revenue exists from a dedicated property tax levy for GO bonds 
currently at its constitutional limit. 

Annual debt service on the city's GO bonds will decline by $19.6 million through
fiscal year 2020 providing ample capacity for new borrowing. Debt service on the
city's GO warrants, which are not paid from the dedicated tax, will be lower by 
almost $12 million over the same period. 

Debt and other long-term liabilities related to pension and other 
post-employment benefits (OPEB) consume less than 20% of governmental fund 
spending which Fitch considers moderate. The city's pension plans are 
satisfactorily funded at about 75% on an aggregate basis but this is down from 
93% in 2007 due largely to market performance. Pension contributions below the 
ARC (as noted above) exacerbates the trend, and is viewed by Fitch as a serious 
concern that will ultimately lead to a higher liability and funding costs. 
Management expects to implement in the next budget several pension reform 
measures currently under study to improve the funded ratio.    

CRITICAL EMPLOYMENT AND ECONOMIC CENTER 

Birmingham anchors the seven-county Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan statistical 
area (MSA) which has a population of more than 1.1 million people and accounts 
for approximately one-quarter of Alabama's total non-farm employment and gross 
domestic product. 

Numerous higher education and health care institutions, including the University
of Alabama at Birmingham, St. Vincent's Health System, Baptist Health and 
Trinity Medical Center serve as stable employment anchors for the city and 
stimulate significant investment in capital and research and development. 

Regions Bank ranks among the city's largest employers and solidifies the city's 
role as the banking center of the state, and the proximity to Honda, 
Mercedes-Benz, and Hyundai assembly plants fuels a growing parts supply business
and provides employment opportunities for the region. 

Despite its strong economic presence and expected growth, the city has 
experienced only lackluster job gains of 0.5% over the prior 24 months. The 
October unemployment rate of 9.3% remains elevated relative to the MSA (7%), 
state (7.8%) and nation (7.5%). Income levels in the MSA measure comfortably 
above state averages and slightly below those of the U.S. City income levels 
remain considerably below average, but experiencing positive rates of growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.