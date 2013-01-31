TEXT - Fitch takes rating actions on HSH Nordbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSH Nordbank AG's (HSH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded HSH's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' and maintained it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The affirmation of HSH's IDRs reflects the fact that in Fitch's view the extremely high likelihood of support from its German federal state owners remains unchanged. The downgrade of HSH's VR by one notch to 'b' reflects the challenges faced by the bank from the continued deterioration in the economic environment, particularly in the shipping industry. This has pushed back the potential timing of HSH's ability to meet its targeted business plan and recover to a sustainable viable business. Fitch believes that the shipping sector, which is currently in the midst of a deep crisis, will further deteriorate in 2013 and that the crisis will last longer than originally expected, until at least mid-2014. Moreover, the agency believes that loan impairment charges (LICs) in the bank's other segments are likely to increase in light of a weakening operating environment. Fitch understands that new business has been slower than planned under the bank's new business model. Its slower progress in running down its legacy portfolio in the past two years suggests that HSH will take longer to reach its target of a more focused and regional business model and that its operations will continue to be burdened by restructuring efforts. HSH's performance in Q312 was modest in light of low net interest margins, vulnerability to capital market volatility and a still high fixed cost base, including the fee for the second-loss guarantee. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Free Hanseatic City of Hamburg and the State of Schleswig-Holstein directly and indirectly hold 85.4% of HSH's shares. The high level of support is based on Fitch's view of HSH's strategic importance for both federal states and the regional economies as well as its high share of guaranteed funding and funding through German savings banks which is reflected in the Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-'. Fitch notes that the State of Schleswig Holstein will dispose its shareholding once the market environment allows this, but the agency does not believe that this will happen before 2016. The IDR is at the SRF, meaning that the HSH's support-driven rating and debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the propensity and ability of their federal state owners to provide support. The rating of state-guaranteed/grandfathered debt reflects the credit quality of the guarantors as well as Fitch's assessment of the Gewaehrtraegerhaftung. The State of Schleswig-Holstein is rated 'AAA' by Fitch, reflecting the stability of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of all German Laender, linking their creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable). The state of Hamburg is unrated, but Fitch's assessment of its ability to support HSH is also based on the solidarity system. As such the support-driven ratings of HSH as well as the rating of state-guaranteed/grandfathered debt are sensitive to any rating downgrade of the Federal Republic of Germany. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR The RWN on the VR relates to Fitch's view that HSH will need to implement further appropriate balance sheet measures in order to stabilise its deteriorating capitalisation and establish a viable business. Specifically, the RWN reflects the uncertainty of whether further state aid approval will be granted and whether this could lead to a requirement for broader restructuring measures by the bank. Fitch will resolve the RWN once it has clarity about both the type and size of the capital measures the bank will employ as well as the outcome of any potential decision needed from the EC to do this. Fitch expects this to become clear by the middle of 2013. HSH's capitalisation is still weakening, with a Fitch core capital ratio of 7.3% at end-September 2012 down from 7.8% at end-June 2012 and 8.8% at end-2011. HSH's regulatory Tier 1 capital ratio stood at a still adequate 12.7% including the bank's hybrid capital instruments. (common equity ratio at 9.4% down from 10.3% at YE11). Measures to stabilise capitalisation are likely to come at a high cost in terms of appropriate compensation to the state. HSH's liquidity and funding profile is adequate. The bank's dependence on wholesale funding is mitigated by its ongoing (but slow) deleveraging process and access to the German savings banks' excess liquidity, which has proved to be a stable source of funding through the financial crisis. Upside potential to the VR in the medium term is linked to a sustainable stabilisation of the bank's earnings base in conjunction with a material improvement in asset quality. SUBORDINATED DEBT HSH's subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at 'BBB-' three notches below the bank's IDR. One notch captures the subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. While Fitch believes the likelihood of support to still be high, there is a small possibility that the bank's owners may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the EC. The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change in HSH's IDR or in any developments, for example with respect to a change of the regulatory language around subordinated debt that would make it more difficult for the state owners to support such debt instruments. The rating actions are as follows: HSH Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+', maintained on RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor ' affirmed at 'A-' Senior debt: affirmed at 'A-' / 'F1' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' / 'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A- emr' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed 'BBB-'' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)