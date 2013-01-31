FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes health insurers' sector credit factor summaries
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes health insurers' sector credit factor summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Health Insurer Sector Credit Factor SummariesJan 31 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report illustrating how it
applies its Insurance Rating Methodology and assesses key qualitative and
quantitative factors in its ratings process for health insurance and managed
care companies.

The report includes sector credit factor diagrams for 14 health insurers. These
diagrams provide high-level summaries of key qualitative and quantitative
factors impacting the companies' ratings. The report comments on qualitative
factors from sector-wide and company specific perspectives and on quantitative
factors from a company-specific perspective.

The report also outlines the relative attributes of higher-rated and lower-rated
health insurers.

Fitch's special report, 'Health Insurers' Sector Credit Factor Summaries' is
available at www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.