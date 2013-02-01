FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch confirms Boone County, Ark. hospital revs at 'A/F1'
#Market News
February 1, 2013

TEXT-Fitch confirms Boone County, Ark. hospital revs at 'A/F1'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jan. 15, 2013, press
release (Fitch to Confirm 'A/F1' Rating for Boone County, AR Var Rate Hosp.
Revs, Ser 2006; Outlook Stable), is effective today (Feb. 1, 2013).


Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012);
--'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012).

