TEXT-Fitch confirms Boone County, Ark. hospital revs at 'A/F1'

Feb 1 - The rating action referenced in Fitch Ratings' Jan. 15, 2013, press release (Fitch to Confirm 'A/F1' Rating for Boone County, AR Var Rate Hosp. Revs, Ser 2006; Outlook Stable), is effective today (Feb. 1, 2013). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 28, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds