TEXT-Fitch updates comparative analysis tool for public power sector
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch updates comparative analysis tool for public power sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated mid-year version of its U.S.
Public Power Peer Study Addendum.

The mid-year version of the Addendum contains operating and financial data for
129 Fitch-rated public power issuers including retail and wholesale utility
systems, and rural electric cooperatives. It provides updated statistics and
metrics for utilities with fiscal years ending June 30, 2012, as well as revised
medians to reflect updated statistics and rating actions taken through Dec. 31,
2012.

The interactive Excel based analytical tool features a dynamic charting
application that allows the user to generate a quick graphic representation of
how a utility's selected financial metrics compare to the respective medians. It
also offers tools for comparing a utility's key financial metrics to median
calculations on a notch-specific rating basis for comparable entities rated
within the same rating category (i.e. 'AA', 'A', 'BBB') and against the entire
portfolio of Fitch-rated issuers.

The Addendum is available on the company's website, at 'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Public Power Peer Study Addendum:
January 2013

