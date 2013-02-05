TEXT-Fitch raises 16 Uno Finance Srl, affirms Compagnia Finanziaria 1 2007

Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded 16 Uno Finance S.r.l. (16 Uno Finance) and affirmed Compagnia Finanziaria 1 S.r.l. Series 2007-1 (Compagnia Finanziaria 2007-1), as follows: 16 Uno Finance: EUR23.5m Class B notes: upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable EUR23.3m Class C notes: upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable Compagnia Finanziaria 1 2007-1: EUR35.0m Class B notes: affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable EUR47.5m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook Stable The upgrade of 16 Uno Finance's notes incorporates the cash injection into the structure from the originators as well as the available cash, which almost fully collateralises the class B notes, credited to the issuer's accounts at BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), creating credit dependency on this counterparty for the class B notes. The affirmation of Compagnia Finanziaria 2007-1 reflects the portfolio's stabilised performance since the last review in February 2012 as well as the significant credit enhancement available to the outstanding rated notes. Both portfolios have been rapidly amortising allowing the class A notes in both deals to be repaid in full over the past year. The delinquencies and default trend has not deviated from the agency's updated expectations. On the June 2012 interest payment date (IPD), the originators injected EUR18.8m into 16 Uno Finance's cash reserve account. Available cash was immediately depleted to reduce the outstanding unpaid PDL, which amounted to EUR18.3m (about 33% of the unrated notes balance) as of the December 2012 IPD. As a consequence of the increased prepayments, since June 2012 16 Uno Finance's portfolio has been amortising faster than the amortisation schedule defined in 2010 through a documentation amendment. Accordingly, any excess of principal collections over the amounts needed to meet the contractual amortisation plan and avoid breaching the lower band of the swap is trapped into the issuer's accounts and released over the next payment dates. As of December 2012, EUR21.8m of principal collections was trapped. According to the amortisation schedule, Fitch expects the class B notes to be repaid in full in the June 2013 IPD while the class C notes in the September 2014 IPD. Compagnia Finanziaria 2007-1's cash reserve has been fully depleted since April 2010 with the structure unable to generate enough excess spread to bring the outstanding PDL to zero (EUR 28.7m or 29.6% of the unrated notes balance as of October 2012) and replenish the cash reserve. From a servicing continuity perspective, Fitch is continuing to monitor the situation regarding the transactions' servicers, Carifin Italia S.p.A. (Carifin, not rated) and Plusvalore S.p.A. (Plusvalore, not rated), which were placed under voluntary winding-up by their controlling group, Gruppo Delta S.p.A. (Delta, not rated). According to the restructuring plan of the Delta group, both servicers will be replaced by a newco in their current obligations under transactions' documents. Fitch has been informed that the replacement will occur at end-February 2013. In the agency's view, existing mitigants to payment interruption risk are commensurate with the ratings of the notes, and include: (i) a hot back-up servicer (UniCredit Credit Management Bank SpA, rated 'RSS1-'/'CSS1-'); (ii) waterfalls that, despite being separate, allow for principal collections (including the EUR21.8m set aside for 16 Uno Finance) to be used to cover for interest shortfalls; and (iii) the newco having already carried out the necessary due diligence to step-in as servicer. Compagnia Finanziaria 2007-1 and 16 Uno Finance are the second and third securitisation of consumer and personal loans receivables originated in Italy by Carifin and Plusvalore, following Compagnia Finanziaria 1 S.r.l. which was paid in full on 9 December 2009. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: servicer and payments reports as well as discussions with the servicers and the newco. Applicable criteria: "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 6 June 2012; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated 30 May 2012; "EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria" dated 12 July 2012; and "Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance" dated 10 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance