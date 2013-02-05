FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Region of Bretagne
February 5, 2013 / 3:57 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Region of Bretagne

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Bretagne Long-term local
and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. 

RATING RATIONALE

The ratings are underpinned by the Region of Bretagne's track record of strong 
budgetary performance, low debt, and sophisticated management and by its 
favourable socio economic profile. The ratings also take into account the high 
level of capital expenditure scheduled from 2013 to 2016, the expected weakening
of its self-financing capacity and the resulting strong surge in debt over the 
period. 

The Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that the region has the ability and 
willingness to keep a sustainable financial profile and control the expected 
growth of debt.

Bretagne's diversified economy rests on strong industrial and construction 
sectors and on an important agricultural basis. Its unemployment rate is 
consistently below the national average, despite some difficult industrial 
reconversion processes and competitiveness challenges. 

Operating margin is comfortable despite a recent fall to 26.7% of operating 
revenue in 2012 from 33% in 2009, due to the latest devolution cycle and the 
2010 reform of revenue components. The budget is relatively rigid as revenues 
largely depend from state transfers and non-modifiable taxes, while expenditure 
is largely made of inflexible items (staff, mandatory transfers, multiyear 
contracts). 

Fitch expects sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.3% per year until 2016 due 
to weak tax base growth and decreasing state transfers. Operating expenditure is
expected to grow by 1.7% per year, provided the region manages to offset dynamic
spending items (staff, train services, education) with curbs on its most 
flexible ones. We expect operating and current margins to decrease to 22.4% and 
18.6% in 2016.

Bretagne will co-finance the regional high-speed railway system and purchase 
train rolling stock while maintaining capital programmes in its other 
competencies, pushing average annual capital expenditure to EUR526m from 2013 to
2016, up from EUR346m since 2008. Weaker current margin and rising capital 
expenditure should result in a much lower self-financing rate, of 51.7% on 
average, after debt repayment, from 2013 to 2016, from an average 94.1% since 
2008.

Debt decreased to 34.6% at end 2012 from 41.3% of current revenue in 2007 due to
strong self-financing and to the region's willingness to anticipate the cost of 
future capital projects. Fitch expects debt to surge to 122% of capital revenue 
by 2016 owing to the decline in self-financing capacity and the rise of capital 
spending. We expect debt service coverage to remain comfortable, but the debt 
payback ratio should rise from 1.3 years at end-2012 to 6.6 years at end 2016. 

The region has a track record of reliable financial forecasting, owing to a 
modern budgetary framework. Fitch believes this underpins the region's ability 
to anticipate potential adverse evolutions and ensure respect of its medium term
financial target. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The inability to adjust expenditure to the level of revenue, leading to a debt 
payback ratio consistently above seven years, could lead to a negative rating 
action. 

Strong budgetary performance resulting in debt metrics significantly 
outperforming our forecasts could lead to a positive rating action.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS 

The ratings are based on the following assumptions:

- GRP growth and regional inflation in line with Fitch's forecasts for French 
GDP and inflation

- Moderate operating expenditure growth, average annual capital expenditure of 
EUR530m at most from 2013 to 2016

- No major additional cuts in operating transfers from the state

- Financially balanced transfer of revenue and/or competencies following the 
upcoming reform of devolution

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

