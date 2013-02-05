FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch says cuts & debt relief push Greece to hit fiscal targets
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 5, 2013 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch says cuts & debt relief push Greece to hit fiscal targets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 5 - Greece has hit its fiscal target for 2012 and posted a minor primary
surplus despite economic underperformance. The deficit reduction was achieved by
a combination of larger than expected cuts in primary government expenditure and
private and official sector debt relief. 

Continued progress in reducing the fiscal deficit, coupled with comparable 
developments in the current account balance, indicate that the Greek economy is 
rebalancing. However, implementation of deeper structural reforms, including 
completion of financial sector restructuring and privatisation, will be 
necessary to restore the Greek economy to a sustainable growth path. Fitch 
Ratings forecasts a further contraction of 4% in GDP this year.

Greece, which had the highest peak deficit of any eurozone country, has done the
most to balance its books. However, it still has a long way to go before debt 
starts to fall and it complies with the EU fiscal compact. Public debt 
sustainability remains extremely fragile, notwithstanding the provision of 
further official sector debt relief late last year, including further rate cuts 
and a debt buy-back. 

Provisional data, on a cash basis, indicate that Greece's general government 
deficit narrowed from 9.4% of GDP in 2011 to 6.6% of GDP in 2012. A minor 
primary surplus of 0.2% of GDP outperformed IMF projections of a 1.5% of GDP 
deficit, even as revenues declined by a further 3.6%. While the government 
succeeded in reducing primary expenditure by almost 8%, this outturn owed much 
to sharp cutbacks in planned investment and a lack of funding. Arrears remained 
high at EUR8bn (4% of GDP) at end-2012.  

The combination of private sector and official sector debt relief reduced 
interest payment by more than EUR5bn in 2012, helping to keep a lid on general 
government expenditure. However, the continued decline in nominal GDP, which 
contracted by more than 6% in 2012, meant that interest payments remained over 
6% of GDP on a cash basis. Greece should reap further benefits from lower debt 
service in 2013 as the impact of additional official debt relief agreed in late 
2012 starts to feed through. Even so, we expect the overall stock of general 
government debt to remain high, peaking at around 179% in the near term, before 
falling to some 124% by 2020.

The revised EU-IMF programme agreed at end-2012 acknowledged the need for a more
manageable fiscal consolidation path and reset Greece's fiscal targets with a 
primary surplus of 4.5% of GDP now targeted for 2016 as opposed to 2014 
previously. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.